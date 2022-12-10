Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ARLINGTON – Tuesday, December 06, 2022: A huge first half and a 35-point 2nd-quarter outburst was all the East Buchanan girls basketball team needed on Tuesday night as they rout Tri-Rivers Conference foe Starmont 71-25.

Bouncing back from a disappointing loss to Maquoketa Valley last Friday, the East Buchanan girls were all business and took out their frustrations on the Starmont Stars (0-5).

