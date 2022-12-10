ARLINGTON – Tuesday, December 06, 2022: A huge first half and a 35-point 2nd-quarter outburst was all the East Buchanan girls basketball team needed on Tuesday night as they rout Tri-Rivers Conference foe Starmont 71-25.
Bouncing back from a disappointing loss to Maquoketa Valley last Friday, the East Buchanan girls were all business and took out their frustrations on the Starmont Stars (0-5).
“I thought we started pretty slow in the first 5 minutes,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “We were going through the motions, settling for outside shots and they weren’t falling, our press wasn’t causing many turnovers. We were flat footed. We needed a wake-up call, and that’s on me as a coach, I felt like I didn’t have them ready at the tip.”
The Bucs went from an aggressive zone to man2man in the 2nd quarter and they really got the ball moving. Once they started getting some steals and run outs, the game really opened up.
“In the half-court offense, we started moving the basketball more and driving the gaps which opened up some kick out opportunities and getting some shots down on the block,” added Coach Reck, “I believe we had 18 assists on 25 made shots. We ended up getting a lot of our bench in the game in the 2nd half and gave them their first varsity opportunities. Balance scoring was really nice to see.”
Senior Averiel Brady let the Bucs with 18 points and 8 rebounds, and little sister Eden Brady dropped in a career high 17 points and brought down 7 rebounds.
The Buccaneers defense swarmed the Stars into 37 turnovers and 16 of those were steals. Sophomore Laynee Hogan had 5 steals and Sophomore Grace Long had 8 block shots to go with her 5 rebounds.
Freshman Kreighton Peck with her best game of her short varsity career, dropping 12 points and assisting with 6 others. And another freshman Elsie Flexsenhar with 9 points.
The Buccaneers mover to 3-1 on the year and were home on Friday night hosting Springville I2-2). Look for this game in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal. The girls will be at Edgewood-Colesburg (1-4) on Tuesday.