WINTHROP – Friday, December 16, 2022: The East Buchanan girls basketball team ran into a buzzsaw in Friday night when the Class 1A, No. 3-ranked North Linn Lynx came to town. North Linn would jump all over the Bucs and hand them a 63-33 loss.
“This was a game where we did a lot of growing up between the 1st half and 2nd half,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “North Linn does a lot of “jump pressing” and it was tough for our young guards to figure out spacing and making a disciplined pass in the 1st half. After talking at halftime, we cut our turnovers in half and got a lot of better looks on the offensive end.”
North Linn returns almost everyone from their semi-final run last year, they are extremely good and should make a very deep run again this season.
“We made a lot of strides in the 2nd half and I was proud of my girls for responding in the 2nd half the way we did,” added Reck, “We have two games this week to really get a lot of momentum going into Christmas break. Our goal right now is to get to 6-3 before break.”
Averiel Brady: 10 pts, 12 rbs
Laynee Hogan: 10 points, 4 rbs, 3 blocks
Eden Brady: 9 points, 5 rbs
CALMAR – Monday, December 19, 2022: On Monday the girls traveled to take on South Winneshiek (1-6). The Bucs took out their frustrations from the North Linn game on the Warriors and ran away with a 73-27 win.
“We started out the game hitting 3 three-point shots, two from Kreighton Peck and one from Averiel Brady,” said Coach Reck, “It was great to see us making the extra pass and finding our shot in rhythm right away. Our rhythm offensively was tremendous.”
Averiel Brady had 19 of her 21 points in the 1st half, scoring inside and out.
The Bucs defense was much better, turning South Winneshiek over 25 times including 18 steals.
“Loved our energy and teamwork all night,” added Reck, “It was a great way to go into Christmas break.”
The Bucs are now 5-3 on the season and will now go into Christmas break.