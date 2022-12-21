Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WINTHROP – Friday, December 16, 2022: The East Buchanan girls basketball team ran into a buzzsaw in Friday night when the Class 1A, No. 3-ranked North Linn Lynx came to town. North Linn would jump all over the Bucs and hand them a 63-33 loss.

“This was a game where we did a lot of growing up between the 1st half and 2nd half,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “North Linn does a lot of “jump pressing” and it was tough for our young guards to figure out spacing and making a disciplined pass in the 1st half. After talking at halftime, we cut our turnovers in half and got a lot of better looks on the offensive end.”

