WINTHROP – Friday, December 09, 2022: The East Buchanan girls basketball team hosted the Springville Orioles (4-2) on Friday night and the Buccaneers slow start was too much to overcome and Springville win by the score of 75-48.
“To put it lightly, it was the first time in a long time we got out hustled,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “We had our backs to the wall from the first 1st quarter on.”
Uncharacteristic 20 turnovers by the Bucs and 39% shooting was a major factor in the blowout loss to the Orioles.
“We had 20 turnovers, which is the most in the last 6 years,” added Coach Reck, “Hopefully we will make the necessary adjustments and take care of the basketball better going forward. It was really uncharacteristic of us.”
Sophomore Laynee Hogan led the Bucs with 20 points and senior Averiel Brady dropped in 9 points.
“For us, we couldn’t have gotten to the gym fast enough after a game like that,” says Reck, “Many of the girls went in during the weekend to get a workout in. We had a great morning practice this morning to get ready to bounce back against an improved Ed-Co team. We are looking forward to it.”
Springville 18 21 19 17 75
Box Scores: Averiel Brady 9pts, 2rbd ast stl blk, Kreighton Peck 5pts 3rbd 2ast, Laynee Hogan 20pts 5rbd 2ast 3stls blk, Eden Brady 4pts 3rbd stl, Grace Long 4pts 3rbd stl, Lindsay Beyer 1pt 1rbd 3ast, Elsie Flexsenhar 4pts 4rbd ast.
The Bucs are now 3-2 on the year and were at Edgewood-Colesburg on Tuesday night. The girls will be back home to host the Class 1A, No. 3-ranked North Linn Lynx on Friday night.