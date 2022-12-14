Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

EB girls bball Laynee Hogan 121422

Sophomore Laynee Hogan (pictured here against Maq Valley) had 20 points against Springville on Friday night

 photo by Roger Johnson

WINTHROP – Friday, December 09, 2022: The East Buchanan girls basketball team hosted the Springville Orioles (4-2) on Friday night and the Buccaneers slow start was too much to overcome and Springville win by the score of 75-48.

“To put it lightly, it was the first time in a long time we got out hustled,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “We had our backs to the wall from the first 1st quarter on.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos