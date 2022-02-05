CENTRAL CITY – It wasn’t easy for the Class 1A, No. 13-ranked Buccaneers, but when adversity strikes, good teams find a way to win.
When senior leader Lauren Donlea went down with an injury, her teammates had to step up and fill her roll. Head Coach Nathan Reck challenged his girls to step – and each of them had to raise their game up a notch to pull out a victory.
Coach Reck acknowledged the play of all his girls, especially Lacy Anderegg, Lara Fox, Eden Brady, and Averiel Brady – who all hit big shots down the stretch to get the Bucs the lead in the 4th quarter.
“It was a total team effort,” said Reck, “I think this was one of the first games we had more turnovers than assists. We didn’t get our fast break going, we were struggling turning them over in the full court, so we had to hit big shots in the half court.”
Trailing by 2 going into the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers outscored the Central City Wildcats 21-12 in the final frame to collect their 15th win of the year. Final score 56-49.
“We needed this game, we needed everyone to step up and they did,” added Reck, “It’s a roller coaster of a season and good teams find ways to win when adversity hits them; our cold shooting and our turnovers and an injury was a big test. Kudos to all our girls.”
1 2 3 4 T
East Buch. 16 7 12 21 56
Central City 14 10 13 12 49
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
L. Anderegg (sr) 3 1 0 2 0
L. Donlea (sr) 15 3 4 6 0
L. Hogan (fr) 15 7 0 1 1
L. Fox (sr) 8 10 3 1 0
A. Brady (jr) 10 12 0 0 0
E. Brady (so) 5 6 1 0 0
K. Pals (sr) 0 0 0 0 0
CLINTON – VS. PRINCE OF PEACE IRISH (Thursday, February 3, 2022):
The East Buchanan girls traveled the 2 hour drive to Prince of Peace (13-8) for a Tri-Rivers cross-division battle.
The Buccaneers started strong and took a commanding 29-14 halftime lead. But the Irish battled back in the third quarter, outscoring the Buc 14-8 to pull within 9 at the end of the 3rd quarter. The Bucs would close it out in the 4th and win it 47-32.
”I get nervous about these long road trips in the middle of the week,” stated Reck, “especially all the games we have had in the past three weeks. We are showing some tired legs right now, but we keep grinding.”
1 2 3 4 T
East Buch. 17 12 8 10 47
Prince of Peace 7 7 14 4 32
Lauren Donlea: 21 points, 5 assists, 4 steals; Laynee Hogan: 10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Averiel Brady: 8 points, 10 rebounds; Lara Fox: 2 points, 7 rebounds; Lacy Anderegg: 6 assists, 2 steals.
The girls were back at home on Friday night to face the Alburnett Pirates (8-12 for Senior Night.
Lauren Donlea, Lara Fox, Lacy Anderegg, and Kyara Pals have been absolutely tremendous throughout their careers,” said Reck, “They have won 61 games in 4 years thus far.”
Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper. This will close out the regular season for the girls and they will open postseason play next Thursday, February 10th, against Edgewood-Colesburg (7-13) at home.