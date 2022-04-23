INDEPENDENCE – The Bucs defeated the Lynx 236-256 last night.
Senior Ally Joyce was medalist with a 55 and senior McKenna Lehs was runner-up with a 59.
Sophomore Jaeden Hellenthal’s 60 was good for 3rd-place, while sophomore Isabele Dolan shot a 63. Sophomore Maya Huegel fired a 64 and freshman Brooklyn Kelchen scored a 72.
“We improved by almost 30 shots from last week’s round at Colesburg,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “One of the biggest emphases I have put on the girls over the past couple of weeks is being more consistent.”
The weather has not cooperated, and Coach Reck added that although it’s been hard to prepare, the coaches and kids are doing what they can.
“Take away some big numbers on holes and last night we could have put up some personal bests,” added Coach Reck, “In the next month I expect Ally Joyce will be shooting in the 40’s and a couple other girls will be in the 50’s consistently. Our goal is to get better every day.”
The girls are 3-1 in meets this season and were back in action on Friday night when they hosted Springville. Stats were not readily available come press time. East Buchanan will be back on their home course on Monday when Lisbon comes to town. Look for these meets in Wednesday’s paper.