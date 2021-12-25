SPRINGVILLE – This was a battle of highly ranked, undefeated teams as #10-ranked East Buchanan traveled to #4-ranked Springville. This turned out to be a prodigious game. It was standing room only in Springville and had the feel of a postseason game.
Springville — a powerhouse girls program for the past 15 years — has been in these types of games before. East Buchanan, not as much.
Even though the East Buchanan Buccaneers led this game by 10 after three quarters, everyone knew that this game was going to come down to the end. And as Lauren Donlea’s last second shot rattled off the rim, you could just feel the collective air come out of the Buccaneers fanbase.
Tough loss for this group of girls who battled all night and led this game from start until the final 15 seconds. To these eyes, the better team did not win this game Tuesday night. But — give credit to Springville for hitting shots when they had to. They could not miss in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Bucs 25-14. It wasn’t that the Bucs were playing bad defense, because their defense was solid all night, just the Orioles hit contested shots when they had to.
“Heartbroken for our girls because they deserved to win that game,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “we just couldn’t close it out and kudos to Springville. We put them in position to have to play a perfect fourth quarter to beat us and they did.”
East Buchanan jumped on the Orioles early in this game with great shooting and pressure defense that forced a few turnovers. The Bucs led after the first period 14-8.
Junior Averiel Brady had the task of containing Springville’s star player Lauren Wilson and she did just that, holding Wilson to just 9 points; 13 off her game average of 22. Giving up 4, maybe 5 inches on Wilson — Brady didn’t back down — offensively or defensively. Offensively, Brady continued to drive to the basket and take it right at the 6’1” Wilson. (who just stood in the lane all night).
It was an even second quarter as both teams played well defensively. At halftime the Buccaneers would lead by the score of 25-20.
Coming out of the half, if Springville thought the Bucs were just going to lay down and quit, they were sadly mistaken. The Orioles have won every game this year by an average of 37.6 points, so I think they were a little stunned that someone is actually competing with them.
In the third quarter the Bucs continued to play great defense, and offensively they continued to move forward, instead of sitting on a lead. They attacked the basket, opening up outside shots and the girls were hitting them. They lengthened their lead to 12 at one point and at the end of three quarters, the score was 41-31.
In the fourth quarter, East Buchanan held a 1 point lead (50-49) when a Lacy Anderegg 3-pointer missed, but Averiel Brady was in perfect position on the back-side for an offensive put-back for 2 points and a 3-point lead with 3 minutes to play, 52-49. Springville would go down and hit a 3-pointer from the left corner with 2:37 left to tie this up at 52, and the first tie since 2-2 in the first quarter.
With 2:17 to play, Averiel Brady strikes again, with a ball fake from the free-throw line and a drive to the basket around the 6’1” Wilson to take a 54-52 lead.
East Buchanan’s Laynee Hogan would get a steal and take over possession with 1:59 to play.
Donlea would get fouled at the top of the key and went to the free throw line for a 1-and-1 with 1:19 to play, but the usually excellent free-throw shooter missed the front end.
Springville went down and tied it up at 54 with two free throws with a 1:01 to go in the game. Freshman sensation, Laynee Hogan was fouled driving to the basket and went to the free throw line to shoot two shots with 54 seconds left to play. Hogan missed the first and made the second to put East Buchanan up by 1 point, 55-54.
Springville passed the ball around looking for an open shot while the Bucs were playing great defense, closing out on every opportunity the Orioles had to shoot. And with 20 seconds left, the ball went to the baseline and the shot went up and good from about 17 feet and Springville’s first lead since 2-0.
Coach Reck used his final timeout with 15.9 seconds to play and trailing 56-55, rallying the troops and set up a last second shot to win. The Bucs had their chances. Laynee Hogan took a long shot from the outside wing, The Lady Bucs battled for the rebound that rolled around on the floor. Lara Fox corralled it and passed it out to the right corner to an open Lauren Donlea for a last second shot and it banked off the rim, not to be for the Bucs on this night.
It has to be heart-rending for the Lady Bucs, but one thing that came out of this – they now know how good they are and when they play together, they can compete (and beat) anyone.
“We had opportunities, we will grow from this, added Coach Reck, “This game proves we can play with the best of the best.”
Senior Lara Fox was terrific for the Bucs, scoring 15, but foul trouble kept her on the bench more than Coach Reck would have liked.
Averiel Brady:
16 points 8 Rebounds
Lara Fox:
15 points, 3 Rebounds
Laynee Hogan:
13 points, 4 Rebounds
Lauren Donlea:
7 points, 6 Assists, 3 blocks
No. 10-ranked East Buchanan Buccaneers earned their ranking on this night and mark your calendars – January 25th, the Springville Orioles will be in Winthrop.
“These type of games will make us better and ready for the postseason,” said Reck, “Glad we have another opportunity at them in January.”
1 2 3 4 T
East Buc 14 11 16 14 55
Springville 8 12 11 25 56
In closing Coach Reck reiterated the importance of not letting up. “{We} have to get better over Christmas break, because we have a top 5-ranked North Linn the first game in January.”
Girls will take a Christmas break and be back at it on January 4th when they travel to Class 1A, No. 5-ranked North Linn.
“Really excited about our team, talking to them last night and the day after, we are so resilient and only thinking positive. We know we can play with anyone.” – Coach Nathan Reck