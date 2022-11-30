Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

ALBURNETT – Tuesday, November 22, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls’ basketball team started the 2022-2023 season on the road last Tuesday when they traveled to Alburnett.

The Buccaneers were paced by sophomore sensation Laynee Hogan’s 26 points and the girls come away with a 54-39 win.

Tags

Trending Food Videos