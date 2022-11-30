ALBURNETT – Tuesday, November 22, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls’ basketball team started the 2022-2023 season on the road last Tuesday when they traveled to Alburnett.
The Buccaneers were paced by sophomore sensation Laynee Hogan’s 26 points and the girls come away with a 54-39 win.
With many new pieces this year, Coach Nathan Reck says that he couldn’t ask for anything more from this group in their opening game.
“We had really good scrimmages with West Delaware and Dike-New Hartford that really prepared us the past two weeks,” said Coach Reck, “We jumped out to a ten-point lead and held it most of the first half. Credit to Alburnett who started the 2nd half on a 7-0 run and cut the lead to 1. Our young squad responded and went on an 8-0 run ourselves.”
The Buccaneers are a very young team but are led by their lone senior Averiel Brady who had 11 points, 12 rebounds and 3 steals.
Freshman Kreighton Peck got the start for the East Buchanan squad and tallied 6 points and hit a big 3-pointer late to help in the win. Another freshman, Elsie Flexenhar and Kreighton Pek hit a big 3-pointer and Laynee Hogan and Averiel Brady also hit 3’s in the 3rd quarter to open up the lead for good.
Sophomore Grace Long played physical down low. “She was busy against two good post players Alburnett has,” said Coach Reck.
The Buccaneers had great pressure creating 15 steals.
Averiel Brady 11pts, 12rbds, 2ast, 3stls
Kreighton Peck 6pts, 3rbds, 3ast, 1stl
Laynee Hogan 26pts, 7rbds, 3ast, 6stls
Eden Brady 6pts, 4rbds, 3ast
Grace Long 2pts, 3rbds, 2ast, 3stls
Elsie Flexenhar 3pts, 2stls
The Buccaneers move to 1-0 on the young season and were back in action on Tuesday night when they traveled to Lisbon (1-0). Look for that game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.
