WINTHROP – The Class 1A, No. 11-ranked East Buchanan Buccaneers girls basketball team continued their winning ways and stayed perfect on the season with an impressive 55-27 win over the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors (3-4).
A rare Saturday contest against a Warrior team who is one of the favorites to win the Tri-Rivers East. Head Coach Nathan Reck says it was a typical start to a Saturday game, and he thought the girls were a little slow paced, “but we got things sped up in the 2nd quarter and especially the second half.”
“Calamus-Wheatland is a good team,” added Coach Reck, “we couldn’t get as many steals as we have been which was good to be able to work in the half-court offense.”
The Bucs still collected 13 steals on the night and forced 20 turnovers.
Calamus-Wheatland has a good post in six foot, one inch sophomore Kahlie Hill.
“We did a good job doubling down on her,” said Reck, “Overall, proud of our effort and team basketball.”
Freshman Laynee Hogan had 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting, including three 3-pointers. Junior Averiel Brady had another double/double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Lauren Donlea continued to do her thing, filling up the stat sheet with 11 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals.
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
Lacy Anderegg-Sr 9 2 1 2 0
Lauren Donlea-Sr 11 5 6 4 0
Laynee Hogan-Fr 20 3 3 1 2
Lara Fox-Sr 2 3 2 2 1
Averiel Brady-Jr 11 10 0 0 1
Ebbie Sweet-Jr 0 1 0 0 0
Jaeden Hellenthal-So 0 1 0 0 0
Eden Brady-So 0 3 4 2 0
Kyara Pals-Sr 2 5 0 2 0
1 2 3 4 T
Cal-Wheat 8 6 12 1 27
East Buch 13 13 17 12 55
The Lady Bucs traveled to Maquoketa Valley (5-2) on Tuesday night where they have not won in a long time. East Buchanan is 1-22 in the last 23 games against the Wildcats, dating back to 2010. Look for this game in Saturday’s paper.