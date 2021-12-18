DELHI – The Class 1A, No. 10-ranked East Buchanan girls basketball team has not won at Maquoketa Valley in over 30 years, but this is not your grandmothers Buccaneers team. East Buchanan took care of business on Tuesday night, beating a pretty good Wildcats team, 41-23.
“Really proud of our girls going into a tough environment and getting a win,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “We kept our poise and were determined. This was actually the first time in our 5 on 5 era at East Buchanan that we won in Delhi.”
Maquoketa Valley (5-3) finished 2nd last year after a loss to Dike-New Hartford in the State Championship game 47-42. They finished at 25-1. It is only the third time East Buchanan has beaten Maquoketa Valley in the last 28 years.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the effort the girls gave,” continued Reck, “Maquoketa Valley plays really really good defense and rebounds the ball well, they made us one dimensional in the first half playing in the half court and shooting a lot of three pointers.”
Speaking of good defense – East Buchanan gave up just 6 points in the first half and led 15-6. They also created 18 turnovers in the game and only turned the ball over 3 times themselves as a team.
In the 3rd quarter, the Bucs lengthened the lead to 15 with a 16-10 run.
“We made it a point to get it in the paint in the second half and were able to get some easy buckets right away in the third quarter,” added Reck.
Freshman sensation, Laynee Hogan had to leave with an injury and Coach Reck looked for others to score. “We had some players really step up and build on our lead,” said Reck, “Our balance scoring is really indicative of our team, we have a lot of talent across the board.”
“If a player is having an off night,” continued Reck, “we have a team that can step up.”
1 2 3 4 T
East Buch 7 8 16 10 41
Maq Valley 3 3 10 7 23
Senior Lauren Donlea led the way for the Bucs, shooting 5 of 7 from the field and had 13 points. She also had 9 steals and 4 assists. Senior Lara Fox has a great game scoring 7 points and collecting 5 rebounds to go with her 3 assists.
PTS RBD AST STL
Lacy Anderegg 5 4 2 1
Lauren Donlea 13 1 4 9
Laynee Hogan 5 4 2 2
Lara Fox 7 5 3 1
Averiel Brady 7 2 2 1
Eden Brady 4 1 1 0
Class 1A, No. 10-ranked East Buchanan is now 6-0 on the year and started division play Friday when Edgewood-Colesburg (3-3) came to town. Stats were not readily available come press time. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper.
“Every game is going to be a battle and we know it,” concluded Reck, “will have to be ready for it.”
BUCS BOYS FALL TO MAQ VALLEY
DELHI – The East Buchanan Buccaneers fall to 1-4 on the season with a loss at Maquoketa Valley (4-2) by the score of 65-32.