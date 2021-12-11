WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls basketball team used tenacious defense to jump out to a big lead early and coast to a 62-26 win over the Marquette Catholic (1-3) on Tuesday night.
“The girls really have done well starting the game off with high energy,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “and last night was another example, getting up in the 1st quarter 19-4.”
The Bucs pressure on the Marquette guards forced several turnovers as the girls collected 17 steals.
“We knew if we pressured their guards we could get some turnovers and that is what happened.,” said Reck.
Junior Averiel Brady and senior Kyara Pals did a great job limiting the touches down low from Marquette’s 5’11” Megan Kremer.
“Overall it was a great team performance offensively and defensively,” added Reck, “Proud of the way we have started off the year.”
Lacy Anderegg: 6 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal
Lauren Donlea: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 steals
Laynee Hogan: 18 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals
Lara Fox: 8 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block
Averiel Brady: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals
Eden Brady: 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal
Kyara Pals: 3 points, 1 steal
1 2 3 4 T
Marq. Cath. 4 11 7 4 26
East Buch. 19 19 20 4 62
Now the Buccaneers (4-0) have a 3-2 Calamus Wheatland team coming into town on Saturday. Calamus-Wheatland was picked to win the East Division in the Tri-Rivers. Coach Reck added that this will be a great test for the team and they will see where they stack up in the Conference.