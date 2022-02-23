WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Buccaneers girls basketball team moves to 19-5 on the season with a Class 1A – Region 4 Semifinal win over Central Elkader (19-5) on Friday night.
1 2 3 4 T
Central Elkader 8 12 4 7 31
East Buchanan 14 7 14 9 44
With the win, the Bucs will move on to the Regional Finals against North Linn (21-2) on Wednesday night in Manchester.
East Buchanan took a 6-point lead after one period, only to see that dissipate by halftime, but still holding a slim 21-20 lead.
“Nothing was easy Friday night,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “We had girls step up in key moments to keep us in it after being down 20-16. Getting the lead before halftime gave us confidence for the rest of the game.”
In the third period, the Buccaneers came out firing on both ends of the floor, holding the Warriors to just 4-points. At the end of 3 quarters, the Bucs would lead 35-24.
Central Elkader would not get any closer than nine points the rest of the way and the East Buchanan Buccaneers would win it, 44-31.
“I want to say how much respect I have for Coach Wiley and the Central Elkader Warriors; they were as good as advertised,” said Coach Nathan Reck, “One of the best defensive teams we have faced all year.”
Senior Lacy Anderegg hit two huge 3-pointers to extend the Bucs lead and freshman Laynee Hogan hit another right before the 4th quarter.
“Lauren Donlea has raised her game and really has put this team on her back,” added Reck, “controlling the basketball and putting games away with her ball handling and free throws at the end. The point guard position is so important in postseason play, you see it in March Madness in college, and you see it in high school.”
Lauren Donlea: 19 PTS, 3 RBD, 2 AST, 2 STL
Lacy Anderegg: 8 PTS (3-3 shooting)
Laynee Hogan: 7 PTS, 4 RBD, 2 AST
Averiel Brady: 6 PTS, 9 RBD
Lara Fox: 4 PTS, 5 RBD
This is the third appearance in the Regional Finals in East Buchanan girls basketball school history. Second time in the past three years.
East Buchanan will take on the Class 1A, No. 6-ranked North Linn Lynx Wednesday night. This will be the third meeting between the two teams this season. North Linn won both meetings by the scores of 60-49, 52-49.
But, in both games the Buccaneers jumped out to big leads. In the first game the Bucs were ahead 21-9 in the second quarter. And in the second game the Bucs led by double-digits in the second quarter and took a 9-point lead into the half.
Big third quarters by the Lynx in both games were the downfall, so that will be a focal point for Coach Reck in this game.
Having seen both games, East Buchanan matches up well with North Linn. Both teams can shoot from the outside and the Buccaneers will need to limit the 3-pointer attempts to have a chance in this one. North Linn attempted 29 3-pointers in their 52-49 win on January 28. Making 8 of them, which turned out to be a factor in the outcome.
“Most of these girls have been here before, we have a really good opponent in North Linn, but I feel like we have nothing to lose,” said Reck, “We are going to go into this game like we have the past three games, focused, determined, and ready to execute. It should be a fun atmosphere between two schools that know a lot about each other. We are looking forward to the opportunity.”