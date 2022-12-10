Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WAVERLY – Tuesday, December 06, 2022: The East Buchanan Girls Wrestling team competed in the Waverly tournament on Tuesday and came away with two runner-ups and two 3rd-place finishes.

Andelyn Cabalka and Keeley Kehrli both finished in 2nd-place, while Brooklyn Graham and Tayla Stiefel had 3rd-place finishes.

