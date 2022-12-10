WAVERLY – Tuesday, December 06, 2022: The East Buchanan Girls Wrestling team competed in the Waverly tournament on Tuesday and came away with two runner-ups and two 3rd-place finishes.
Andelyn Cabalka and Keeley Kehrli both finished in 2nd-place, while Brooklyn Graham and Tayla Stiefel had 3rd-place finishes.
East Buchanan Results:
135 — Miley Walz
Champ. Round 1 — Miley Walz (East Buchanan) received a bye
Quarterfinals — Dakota Whitman (Indee) over Miley Walz (EB) (Fall 0:45)
Cons. Round 2 — Miley Walz (EB) over Lainey Schreck (CF) (Dec 5-0)
Cons. Semis — Miley Walz (EB) over Amelia Howell (Batavia) (Fall 2:34)
5th Place Match — Miley Walz (EB) over Tyanna Teetzen (Denver) (Fall 3:37)
115 — Kaitlyn Krum
Champ. Round 1 — Cameryn Judisch (Sumn-Fred) over Kaitlyn Krum (EB) (Fall 1:51)
Cons. Round 1 — Kaitlyn Krum (EB) over Amelya Weigand (MFL MarMac) (Fall 0:47)
Cons. Round 2 — Kaitlyn Krum (EB) over Sierra Hansmeier (Cres, Cresco) (Fall 3:32)
Cons. Semis — Kaitlyn Krum (EB) over Bailee Craun (Oelwein) (Fall 1:08)
Match — Kaitlyn Krum (EB) over Tegan Cavanaugh (Charles City) (Fall 1:03)
145 — Tayla Stiefel
Champ. Round 1 — Tayla Stiefel (EB) received a bye
Quarterfinals — Tayla Stiefel (EB) over Morgan Maloy (Charles City) (Fall 2:36)
Semifinals — Moorea Brown (CPU) over Tayla Stiefel (EB) (Fall 1:50)
Place Match — Tayla Stiefel (EB) over Havana Griffith (Indee) (Fall 2:33)
170 — Brooklyn Graham
Champ. Round 1 — Brooklyn Graham (EB) received a bye
Quarterfinals — Brooklyn Graham (EB) over Briana Burke (Cres, Cresco) (Fall 0:39)
Semifinals — Destiny Kolheim (Charles City) over Brooklyn Graham (EB) (Fall 3:28)
3rd Place Match — Brooklyn Graham (EB) over Addison Schenker (Osage) (Fall 1:00)
105 — Valeria Torres
Champ. Round 1 — Valeria Torres (EB) over Merissa Rogers (Oelwein) (Dec 8-3)
Quarterfinals — Kara Kennedy (Cres, Cresco) over Valeria Torres (EB) (Fall 1:13)
Round 2 — Valeria Torres (EB) received a bye
Cons. Semis — Natalie Blake (CF) over Valeria Torres (EB) (Fall 5:18)
7th Place Match — Ella Kennett (Indee) over Valeria Torres (EB) (Fall 4:35)
120 — Sammi Isham
Champ. Round 1 — Kadence Pape (MFL MarMac) over Sammi Isham (EB) (Fall 1:06)
Cons. Round 1 — Sammi Isham (EB) received a bye
Cons. Round 2 — Sammi Isham (EB) over Zoey Dreckman (NH/TV) (Fall 0:37)
Cons. Semis — Sammi Isham (EB) over Alina Ajruloski (Indee) (Fall 1:21)
5th Place Match — Sammi Isham (EB) over Odessa Nibbelink (Cres, Cresco) (Fall 0:53)
190 — Alyson Krum
Champ. Round 1 — Alyson Krum (EB) over Arianna Hernandez (Batavia) (Fall 0:56)
Quarterfinals — Alyson Krum (EB) over Cadence Heggen (Boone) (Fall 3:09)
Semifinals — Rachel Eddy (Indee) over Alyson Krum (EB) (TB-1 3-2)
3rd Place Match — Leah Stewart (Charles City) over Alyson Krum (EB) (Dec 7-0)
130 — Destiny Krum
Champ. Round 1 — Lyni Gusick (CPU) over Destiny Krum (EB) (Dec 4-0)
Cons. Round 1 — Destiny Krum (EB) over Macy Brown (Fort Dodge) (Fall 0:57)
Cons. Round 2 — Destiny Krum (EB) over Hannah Kendall (CF) (Fall 0:32)
Cons. Semis — Destiny Krum (EB) over Melanie Bruesewitz (Osage) (Fall 0:46)
5th Place Match — Destiny Krum (EB) over Anna Johnson (CF) (Fall 0:47)
155 — Keeley Kehrli
Champ. Round 1 — Keeley Kehrli (EB) over Megan Niemeyer (Osage) (Fall 0:09)
Quarterfinals — Keeley Kehrli (EB) over Saydey Scholbrock (Cres, Cresco) (Fall 1:44)
Semifinals — Keeley Kehrli (EB) over Kaylee Johnson (NH/TV) (Fall 0:31)
1st Place Match — Sydney Perry (Batavia) over Keeley Kehrli (EB) (MD 15-5)
140 – Andelyn Cabalka
Champ. Round 1 — Andelyn Cabalka (EB) over Maya Swarts (CF) (Fall 0:16)
Quarterfinals — Andelyn Cabalka (EB) over Payton Ruppert (Cres, Cresco) (Fall 0:21)
- Andelyn Cabalka (EB) over Katelynn Huebsch (Osage) (Fall 0:47)
1st Place Match — Alexis Ross (Fort Dodge) over Andelyn Cabalka (EB) (Fall 3:54)
120 -Kara Knipper
Round 1 — Peyton Nicol (CF) over Kara Knipper (EB) (Fall 5:18)
Round 2 — Jaden Swarts (CF) over Kara Knipper (EB) (Fall 2:27)
Round 3 — Mae Wedemeier (Sumner-Fred) over Kara Knipper (EB) (Fall 1:03)