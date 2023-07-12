COGGON – Saturday, July 8, 2023: After losing to the Lynx last week 11-2 and 14-5, the Bucs had to travel to North Linn – who is ranked 6th in 1A – for a District 5 finals matchup.
On paper this game would be an easy win for the 26-4 Lynx, but the Buccaneers had other ideas and they gave North Linn all they could handle and more.
After the Lynx scored 2 runs in the first inning, they Bucs sophomore Will Hansen settled in and pitched well, giving up just 2 more runs the rest of the way. Hansen went the distance giving up just 3 hits along the way and surrendering 3 earned runs. Hansen struck out 6 and walked 3, hitting 1 batter.
Down 4-0 in the 6th, the Bucs battled back to make a game of it, scoring 2 runs to make the score 4-2. But that is as close as they would get, falling by that score in a terrific matchup between two Tri-Rivers teams.
The Bucs out-hit the Lynx 6-3 and led in most critical categories. On paper the Bucs should have won this game, but just couldn’t take advantage when the time was right.
BOX SCORE: Will Hansen 0-4, Keenan Pals 1-4 2B, Ryland Cornell 2-4 RUN, Brady Van Scoyoc 0-3 RUN BB, Tanner Thurn 0-3, Jaden Peyton 1-2 BB ROE, Chance Beeh 0-2 RBI BB, Brady Hogan 1-3, Gram Erickson 1-3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
EB 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2
NL 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 4
The Bucs lose four starting seniors including Ryland Cornell, Jaden Peyton, Chance Beeh, and Gram Erickson. An already young Bucs team will return a lot of talent and a lot of youngsters who got valuable playing time. Eighth-graders Keenan Pals and Brady Van Scoyoc were starters all year and they will return for the freshman year. Sophomore Will Hansen returns for his junior year and will be the mainstay pitcher, and Tanner Thurn will return for his senior season.