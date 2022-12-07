Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

EB girls bball Grace Long 120722

Sophomore Grace Long (35) scored 6 points and had 6 rebounds in a game against Maquoketa Valley

 Photo by Roger Johnson

WINTHROP – Friday, December 02, 2022: The East Buchanan girls basketball team hosted Maquoketa Valley (3-1) on Friday night and held a 5-point halftime lead, but stone cold shooting in the second half turned out to be the demise for the Buccaneers as they shot only 24% from the field and fall to the Wildcats by the score of 47-35.

“The first 5 minutes I thought were really good,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “We got an 11-4 lead and looked to have some momentum.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos