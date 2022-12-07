WINTHROP – Friday, December 02, 2022: The East Buchanan girls basketball team hosted Maquoketa Valley (3-1) on Friday night and held a 5-point halftime lead, but stone cold shooting in the second half turned out to be the demise for the Buccaneers as they shot only 24% from the field and fall to the Wildcats by the score of 47-35.
“The first 5 minutes I thought were really good,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “We got an 11-4 lead and looked to have some momentum.”
Sophomore sensation Laynee Hogan spent more time on the bench then she did the court as she battled with foul trouble all night.
“Laynee picked up her 2nd foul at the end of the 1st quarter, added Coach Reck, “This gave a couple of players some more minutes and they held their own as we grinded out a lead going into halftime.”
Without Hogan the Bucs struggled to get their offense on track and uncharacteristically turned the ball over 14 times.
“After half we really struggled getting into a good flow,” said Coach Reck, “Turnovers were a big factor in the 2nd half. We knew Maquoketa Valley would pressure us and {we} were prepared but as we got tired the decision making wasn’t as strong. It was a game we will learn a lot from. Luckily, for us, it was only the 3rd game of the season, and we have 18 more to go. We will get better.”
Senior Averiel Brady had a nice game corralling 13 rebounds and adding 8 points. Sophomore Grace Long looked really good in the paint for the Bucs, scoring 6 points and grabbing 6 rebounds. Hogan ended with 7 points and freshman Kreighton Peck added 5 points. Junior Eden Brady dropped in 6 points. Freshman Elsie Flexenhaur rounded out the scoring with 3 points.
East Buchanan drops to 2-1 on the season and traveled to Starmont (0-3) on Tuesday night. Look for this game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. The girls will be at home on Friday night where they will host Springville (1-2).