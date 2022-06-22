BELLEVUE – Monday, June 20, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers baseball team scored 10 runs on Monday night, but it just wasn’t enough as they would fall to the Marquette Catholic (8-8), 11-10.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
East Buchanan 1 0 6 2 0 0 1 10
Marquette Cath 3 2 1 1 3 1 0 11
Free passes and hit batters accounted for 12 Marquette baserunners on the night and although the Bucs pitching only gave up 9 total hits, the second chance opportunities were too much to overcome.
The Bucs bats are getting hot, pounding out 10 hits on the day, along with 5 walks (& 2 hit-by-pitch).
Freshman right fielder Nathan Crawford with a good night, going 3 for 4 at the plate, including a double, and drove in 2 runs. Another freshman, Will Hansen be 2 for 4 with 2 doubles on the day. Senior Aiden Cook had 2 singles in 4 at-bats. Sophomore Cody Fox knocked in 2 runs and pitcher Gram Erickson also had 2 RBI.
Will Hansen, Fr-CF 2 for 4, RUN, 2doubles, BB
Aiden Cook, Sr-SS 2 for 4, 2RUNS, BB, SB
Ryland Cornell, Jr-LF 1 for 5, RUN, ROE
Cody Fox, So-1B 1 for 4, RUN, double, 2RBI, HBP
Tanner Thurn, So-C 1 for 3, double, RBI, BB, ROE
Gram Erickson, Jr-P 0 for 3, 2RBI, SF, BB
Chance Beeh, Jr-3B 0 for 2, 2RUNS, RBI, BB, HBP
Nathan Crawford, FR-RF 3 for 4, double, 2RBI
Jaden Peyton, Jr-2B 0 for 3, RBI, SF
The Bucs move to 3-10 on the year and will be home on Thursday night for a double-header with Maquoketa Valley (12-5).
