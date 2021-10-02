WINTHROP – The East Buchanan Buccaneer volleyball team hosted Central City (14-9) for a Tri-Rivers West matchup on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bucs held tough, and the first 2 sets could have gone either way, but in the end the girls fell 3-0 to the Wildcats.
“The girls had another hard-fought battle on Tuesday,” said Head Coach Andrea Young. “Central City came out onto the court swinging hard at the ball. There were several great, competitive volleys back and forth with Central City, but ultimately we fell short on few key plays.”
“Our biggest point of emphasis in our games going forward is going to be generating a stronger, confident offensive attack and executing at the net in those key situations,” continued Coach Young. “The girls are motivated and working well together. As the season moves forward, I have confidence we will see all the key elements click together for the girls and find more success in the coming matchups.”
The East Buchanan Buccaneers are 0-5 in the Tri-Rivers West Conference, and 10-11 overall.
1 2 3 T
Central City 25 25 25 3
East Buchanan 21 23 16 0
At Starmont
1 2 3 T
East Buchanan 7 12 10 0
Starmont 25 25 25 3
No stats were available come press time for either game.
The East Buchanan Buccaneers will be at Edgewood-Colesburg on Tuesday, October 5, for the beginning of the conference tournament.