WINTHROP – Tuesday, January 31, 2023: The East Buchanan Boys basketball team has been playing some good basketball as of late – even in defeat. On Tuesday the boys hosted Central City (13-8) and just come up short, losing 76-71.

This was a closely contested contest throughout with East Buchanan leading after the first quarter by the score of 16-15. Central City comes back and leads at the half, 34-32. The Wildcats scored 22 points in the 3rd quarter and led 56-49 after 3 periods.

