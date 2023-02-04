WINTHROP – Tuesday, January 31, 2023: The East Buchanan Boys basketball team has been playing some good basketball as of late – even in defeat. On Tuesday the boys hosted Central City (13-8) and just come up short, losing 76-71.
This was a closely contested contest throughout with East Buchanan leading after the first quarter by the score of 16-15. Central City comes back and leads at the half, 34-32. The Wildcats scored 22 points in the 3rd quarter and led 56-49 after 3 periods.
“I thought we showed pride and passion in our performance despite coming up just short,” said Head Coach Troy Ersland, “There were a few times in the second half where Central City went on a run and we were able to fight back into the game.”
The Bucs Chance Beeh continues to have a nice senior campaign, scoring 24 points, while senior Dalton Kortenkamp added 18 points and senior Ryland Cornell scored 11.
“The boys showed a lot of heart and togetherness in the game,” added Coach Ersland, “The performance was indicative of what we are capable of if we play together and play up to our abilities.”
Central City 15 19 22 20 76
No stats were available come press time.
The Buccaneers are now 9-9 on the season and on Friday the boys were at Calamus-Wheatland (6-12). Saturday the Bucs will by home hosting Clarksville (8-10).