JESUP – The East Buchanan Buccaneer cross country teams competed at the 29-team Jesup Invitational on Tuesday night.
Sophomore Noah Valenzuela was the top finisher for the Bucs boys’ team, while freshman Lindsay Beyer led the girls’ team.
EB Boys’ Results
20. VALENZUELA, Noah SO 18:02.0
100. HESNER, Ben JR 19:39.8
126. COOK, Sammy JR 20:34.4
166. PEYTON, Jaden JR 22:27.3
168. MOSES, Westin FR 22:34.8
EB Girls’ Results
110. BEYER, Lindsay FR 25:31.1
The East Buchanan Buccaneers will travel to West Delaware on Tuesday, October 5.