Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

JESUP – The East Buchanan Buccaneer cross country teams competed at the 29-team Jesup Invitational on Tuesday night.

Sophomore Noah Valenzuela was the top finisher for the Bucs boys’ team, while freshman Lindsay Beyer led the girls’ team.

EB Boys’ Results

20. VALENZUELA, Noah SO 18:02.0

100. HESNER, Ben JR 19:39.8

126. COOK, Sammy JR 20:34.4

166. PEYTON, Jaden JR 22:27.3

168. MOSES, Westin FR 22:34.8

EB Girls’ Results

110. BEYER, Lindsay FR 25:31.1

The East Buchanan Buccaneers will travel to West Delaware on Tuesday, October 5.

Trending Food Videos