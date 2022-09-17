Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ARLINGTON – Tuesday, September 13, 2022: East Buchanan harriers ran at the Starmont Invitational on Tuesday and the Buccaneers team had a good showing.

Top Bucs boys’ finisher was junior Hayden Nelson with a time of 20:24.19. This was good enough for 81st place.

