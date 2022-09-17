ARLINGTON – Tuesday, September 13, 2022: East Buchanan harriers ran at the Starmont Invitational on Tuesday and the Buccaneers team had a good showing.
Top Bucs boys’ finisher was junior Hayden Nelson with a time of 20:24.19. This was good enough for 81st place.
81 NELSON, Hayden JR 20:24.19
100 COOK, Sammy SR 21:07.92
114 PEYTON, Jaden SR 21:27.87
The top Buccaneers girls finisher goes to sophomore Lindsay Beyer, who finished in 82nd place, with a time of 24:57.22.
82 BEYER, Lindsay SO 24:57.22
121 KELCHEN, Macy FR 27:43.06
123 CRAWFORD, Abigail SO 28:11.20
125 PECK, Kreighton FR East Buchanan Win 28:23.78
128 KRUM, Destiny SO 28:59.94
CENTRAL ELKADER: Thursday, September 15, 2022: The East Buchanan cross country teams were back in action, traveling to Elkader Golf and Country Club.
Junior Noah Valenzuela finished with a runner-up medal, just under 7 seconds off the lead. Valenzuela came in with a time of 17:24.4.
16 Lindsay Beyer 10 24:41.5
40 Macy Kelchen 9 27:27.8
43 Abigail Crawford 10 27:48.6
53 Kreighton Peck 9 29:45.3
2 Noah Valenzuela 11 17:24.4
24 Hayden Nelson 11 20:22.6
43 Jaden Peyton 12 22:04.0
The East Buchanan Cross Country teams will be back in action on Tuesday, September 20th, when they travel to Center Point-Urbana.
