WINTHROP – The East Buchanan boys basketball team hosted the Calamus-Wheatland Warriors for a Saturday night Tri-Rivers matchup.
The Bucs led this game throughout and built a nice 4th quarter lead, but the Warriors battled back late to take the lead. Senior Keaton Kelly hit a big 3-pointer to give the Bucs back the lead late and then sank two free throws with 3 seconds left to seal it for the Buccaneers, 54-52.
“We played really well for most of the game,” said Head Coach Chad Lamker, “We haven’t been in that situation yet this year so it is something we need to work on.”
Keaton Kelly had a big game with 25 points.
1 2 3 4 T
Cal-Wheat 7 9 11 25 52
East Buch 13 12 7 22 54
Stats were not readily available come press time.
The Buccaneers move to 1-3 on the season and traveled to Maquoketa Valley (3-2) on Tuesday night. They will be home for the Tom Mossman Coaches vs. Cancer game on Friday night when they host Edgewood-Colesburg (3-0).