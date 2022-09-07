COGGON – Friday, September 2, 2022: This was a match-up of two top 10 teams and the East Buchanan Buccaneers would fall short to the North Linn Lynx by the score of 14-8.
East Buchanan took the opening kickoff and drove down the field capping off the drive with a 50-yard touchdown run by senior Ryland Cornell. The two-point conversion gave the Bucs and early 8-0 lead.
North Linn would answer back and score twice in the first half to take a 14-8 lead, in what would be the final score after a back and forth battle all second half.
“We had plenty of opportunities to take the lead in the second half,” said Head Coach Jerry Alden, “but it just seemed like after every big play we had a penalty, and it took away the momentum.”
The Buccaneers still had a chance on the last drive of the game but came up a little short.
“We know as coaches and players that we didn’t play our best game but when we do and put all the pieces together executing all together at the same time, we will be very tough to beat,” added Coach Alden.
Tanner Thurn 104 yrds on 15 carries
Ryland Cornell 79 yds on 7 carries
Chase Fults 41 yds on 9 carries
Hunter Bowers 7 yds on 3 carries
Hunter Bowers 5.5 tackles
Cameron Grahm 4.5 tackles
Coach Alden added that playing good teams will expose things on your team that you need to work on and get corrected before you step on the field again and says that that will be a focus all week long.
“The biggest issue that we have had the last two weeks was the number of penalties in both games,” added Coach Alden, “and that is something we have to clean up asap as we got away with them and they didn’t hurt us week 1, but against good teams they will come back to hurt you and they did Friday night at North Linn taking big runs away and scoring drives.”
East Buchanan will be home on Friday night as they will host the Starmont Stars.