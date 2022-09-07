Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

EB football team photo 090722
Courtesy photo

COGGON – Friday, September 2, 2022: This was a match-up of two top 10 teams and the East Buchanan Buccaneers would fall short to the North Linn Lynx by the score of 14-8.

East Buchanan took the opening kickoff and drove down the field capping off the drive with a 50-yard touchdown run by senior Ryland Cornell. The two-point conversion gave the Bucs and early 8-0 lead.

Tags

Trending Food Videos