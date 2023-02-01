COGGON – Friday, January 27, 2023: The #1-ranked North Linn Lynx were not good hosts when the Buccaneers boys basketball team came to North Linn High School on Friday night.
The Lynx scored early and often and with their pressure defense, created 29 Buccaneer turnovers en route to a 78-27 defeat of the Bucs.
Senior Chance Beeh led the Bucs with 11 points and junior Hunter Bowers added 6.
North Linn 25 26 14 13 78
WINTHROP – Monday, January 30, 2023: The Buccaneers got back in the winners’ column on Monday night when they took care the Blue Devils of West Central (2-16) by the score of 54-39.
This was a closely contested game the first half and the Bucs only led by 4 at halftime, but a nice 3rd quarter extended that lead to 12 by the fourth quarter.
West Central 10 11 8 10 39
East Buchanan 11 14 16 13 54
No stats were available come press time.
The Bucs move to 8-8 on the season and were back home on Tuesday night when Central City (12-8) came to town. Look for this game in Saturday’s paper. On Friday the boys will be home for Calamus-Wheatland (6-12).