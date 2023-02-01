Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

COGGON – Friday, January 27, 2023: The #1-ranked North Linn Lynx were not good hosts when the Buccaneers boys basketball team came to North Linn High School on Friday night.

The Lynx scored early and often and with their pressure defense, created 29 Buccaneer turnovers en route to a 78-27 defeat of the Bucs.

