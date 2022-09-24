ARLINGTON – Tuesday, September 20, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers volleyball team started strong on Tuesday night — winning the first set — but faded in the end losing 3-1 to the Starmont Stars (5-6).
“Last night was a tough loss,” said Head Coach Andrea Young, “We came out strong in the first set, getting solid attacks, making Starmont miss on the other side of the net”
After having good looks in the first set, the Buccaneers came off the bench a little sluggish in set 2, having a hard time finding their rhythm.
Coach Young acknowledged the play of her girls in the middle. Seniors Averiel Brady and Keeley Kehrli have stepped up their game, according to Coach Young. “(they) have not only contributed big plays on the net but have also played a major role in our back row, picking up a number of digs and saves for the team,” added Coach Young.
Senior setter, Jordyne Stone has done a nice job of taking over the offense. Coach Young says that Stone works to make a play out of each possession.
“This year has really been about building off our fundamentals and finding our rhythm on the court,’ continued coach Young, “Though we came home with an L, we are still motivated and look to build better each week.”
No stats were available come press time.
WINTHROP – Thursday, September 22, 2022: The Central City Wildcats (12-8) were in town for a Tri-Rivers West battle.
This was a very competitive match and although the Bucs lost 3 straight, every set was closely contested.
The Buccaneers fall to 4-14 on the season and will be at North Linn (13-6) on Tuesday night.