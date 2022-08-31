Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WINTHROP – Friday, August 26, 2022: The Highland Huskies (0-1) were in town on Friday night to open the 2022 football season and the Class A, No.1-ranked Buccaneers (Des Moines Register) would rack up 395 total yards of offense, including 307 on the ground en route to a 54-0 win.

