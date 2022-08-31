WINTHROP – Friday, August 26, 2022: The Highland Huskies (0-1) were in town on Friday night to open the 2022 football season and the Class A, No.1-ranked Buccaneers (Des Moines Register) would rack up 395 total yards of offense, including 307 on the ground en route to a 54-0 win.
The run-heavy Bucs pounded the ball right down the throat of the Huskies toting 32 times including 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns for senior Chase Fults. Junior Tanner Thurn added 85 yards on 11 carries, while senior Ryland Cornell had 3 touchdowns on 8 carries and 79 yards. Junior Coltyn Torres ran 2 times for 5 yards.
Junior Trystin Russell only threw the ball 2 times but connected both times for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Hunter Bowers caught both those ball scoring twice.
The Buccaneers will be at North Linn (0-1) on Friday night. The Bucs will be looking to avenge a 20-0 loss last season to the Lynx.
