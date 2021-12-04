WINTHROP – Lauren Donlea dropped in 19 points, had 9 steals and 4 assists, and the East Buchanan Buccaneers girls basketball team stays perfect on the young season, beating the Lisbon Lions 49-30.
The Class 1A, No. 11-ranked Buccaneers sagging 3/4-court press created havoc all night for the Lions, as the Bucs would capitalize on 27 steals and several turnovers.
“It was a scrappy win for us last night,” said Head Coach Nathan Reck, “we had some adversity last night not shooting the ball well, and foul trouble.”
The Bucs led this game by 10 at halftime and Lisbon cut into that lead early in the 3rd quarter. By the start of the fourth quarter, the Bucs led 33-25.
“It was good for our team to face that (adversity) early in the season,” added Reck, “because we overcame the adversity and hit some big shots when we needed them at the end of the 3rd quarter and the 4th quarter.”
East Buchanan outscored the Lions 14-5 in the 4th quarter, led by Lauren Donlea going 7 of 8 from the free throw line and freshman guard, Laynee Hogan hitting three big 3-pointers late in the game, after getting in some foul trouble early. Hogan finished with 12 points and had 3 steals.
Junior Averiel Brady had a big night on the boards, grabbing 14 rebounds, 5 steals and adding 5 points.
“Proud of our team overcoming the adversity and learning how to pull away late,” concluded Reck, “Excited what this team can do this year. We have a really good team this year and just need to keep improving every game.”
Senior Kyara Pals scored 6 points and sophomore Eden Brady added 5 points and 3 steals. Senior Lacy Anderegg had 2 points, 4 steals for the Bucs.
1 2 3 4 T
Lisbon 8 8 9 5 30
EBW 13 13 7 14 49
The Bucs girls were on the road on Friday night, traveling to Midland (1-1). Stats were not readily available come press time. See game analysis in next Wednesday’s paper. The girls will be back home on Tuesday, December 7th when they host Marquette (1-2).