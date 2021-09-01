RIVERSIDE – The East Buchanan Buccaneer football team took the long trek to Riverside to take on the Highland Huskies in the opener for both teams.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Bucs scored 16 second-quarter points to take a 16-0 lead at the half. The Bucs held on in the second half for the 24-12 win.
The Bucs jumped on the backs of their powerful offensive line and ran the ball 57 times for 351 yards. Senior Adam Hackett had 16 carries for 154 yards and a score, while senior Connor Williams added 72 yards on 14 carries, scoring twice. Sophomore Tanner Thurn contributed with 16 carries for 77 yards.
Quarterback Keaton Kelly (senior), only had to throw the ball 3 times, but he added 4 carries for 15 yards. Senior Aiden Cook had 23 yards on 6 carries and had 1 catch for 23 yards, while junior Chase Fults carried the ball 1 time for 10 yards.
Defensively, the Bucs forced 4 turnovers. Hackett and Williams each recovered fumbles, while Kelly and Cook each intercepted a pass.
1 2 3 4 T
East Buchanan 0 16 0 8 24
Highland 0 0 6 6 12
The Bucs move to 1-0 on the season and will be home on Friday night for their home opener against the North Linn Lynx (1-0), who handled Alburnett last Friday night, 38-0.