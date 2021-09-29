DELHI – The East Buchanan Buccaneers traveled down to Maquoketa Valley on Friday night and came away with an impressive 40-0 win.
“I thought we had one of the better weeks of practice so far getting ready for Maq Valley, and it showed on game night,” said Head Coach Jerry Alden. “Maq Valley likes to spread their offense out, and it was obvious from the start they were going to do a lot of cutting and chopping our bigger players up front. It took us a quarter or more to adjust, but once we did our guys really played well all night.”
The Bucs had 5 interceptions on defense, and used the short fields to their advantage. They now lead the state of Iowa in interceptions with 12.
This was a 12-0 game at the half.
“After the first half, we just felt that we left a lot of points on the field, and were really hurting ourselves with our own mistakes,” said Coach Alden, “and once we cleaned that up in the second half, we just really dominated the game.”
East Buchanan put up 28 points in the second half and coasted to a big win, putting the Bucs at 4-1 and in second place in the district race.
“We know we have areas we need to get better at as we move into the second half of the season,” added Coach Alden, “and if we can continue to get better and cut down on our own mistakes, we think we will be right towards the top of the district when it’s all said and done.”
In total, the Bucs racked up 430 yards on the ground. Leading the way for the Bucs, senior Adam Hackett had 138 yards on the ground in 16 carries, scoring 2 touchdowns. Senior Connor Williams added 89 yards on 14 carries and 1 touchdown. Sophomore Tanner Thurn added 2 touchdowns and 80 yards rushing on 11 carries. Junior Chase Fults had 64 yards on only 3 carries and a score. Senior Aiden Cook trotted 9 times for 59 yards.
Defensively, Aiden Cook had 3 interceptions, and senior Keaton Kelly had 2.
Coach Alden wanted to give another shoutout to all the fans and the student section that made the trip to Delhi, stating “Our side was packed, and our players feed off that energy.”
1 2 3 4 T
East Buch 6 6 14 14 40
MaqValley 0 0 0 0 0
East Buchanan will be home on Friday night hosting the Bellevue Comets (3-2).