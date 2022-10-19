CALMAR – Friday, October 14, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers football team continues to play dominant football and improves to 7-1 on the year with an impressive 69-13 win over South Winneshiek (2-6).
1 2 3 4 T
East Buch 32 14 16 7 69
South Winn 0 6 0 7 13
The Buccaneers locked up a first-round home playoff game with the win and will host the Lisbon Lions (5-3) this Friday.
On the night the Bucs scored early and often, scoring touchdowns on 5 of its first 6 possessions to jump out to an early 32-0 lead in the first quarter.
“We really controlled the line of scrimmage from start to finish,” said Head Coach Jerry Alden, “and when you can do that, you’re going to win most ball games and we have been doing that consistently the last 6 weeks.”
East Buchanan racked up 445 yards rushing on the night on 34 attempts and the defense gave up only 234 total yards in the game.
Coach Alden acknowledged the success of the younger kids that got in the game early. “We were really happy getting some of our younger guys in the game early and watch them march the ball down the field and get a score,” added Coach Alden, “because that’s what we expect of them, and they got the job done.”
Defensively, the Bucs were really good again, as this was the only opponent all year that plays power football similar to the Buccaneers offense. The Bucs created 5 turnovers.
“South Winn does a really nice job of playing that power run then option,” said Coach Alden, “so our practice and focus all week was assignment football and who has who and when and I think we did a great job other than a play or two that we were right there in the spot to make the tackle.”
Senior Ryland Cornell had 187 yards rushing on just 6 carries and scored 2 touchdowns. Junior Hunter Bowers added another 107 yards on the ground in 7 carries.
Junior quarterback Trystin Russell doesn’t throw the ball much, but when he does, he makes it count. Russell was 3 for 3 for 51 yards and 2 touchdown passes.
Passing – Trystin Russell 3/3 51yds 2TDs,
Rushing – Ryland Cornell 6/187 2TDs, Russell 4/8 TD, Hunter Bowers 7/107 TD, Coltyn Torres 3/19, Cameron Graham 6/39, Tanner Thurn 8/85 3TDs.
Receiving – Tod Dawes 1/18 TD, Ryland Cornell 1/25 TD, Hunter Bowers 1/8
Defense/Tackles – Dawes .5, Jacob Lehs 2, Cornell 3.5, Bowers 3.5, Gavin Reck 2, Torres 1.5, Brody Blad .5, Graham 1.5, Thurn 10.5, Carter Wilgenbusch 5.5, Clay Wilgenbusch 8, Noah Walthart 3, Owen Reck .5, Cody Fox 8
Fumble Recoveries – Bowers, Keegan Wilgenbusch, Fox
Interceptions – Cornell, Graham
The Lisbon Lions will be in town on Friday night for the first-round matchup in the Class A playoffs. East Buchanan knocked off Lisbon last year by the score of 12-8 in the second round of the playoffs. That game was in Lisbon.
Familiar Foes include Alburnett (EB 34-27, Lisbon 0-14), Starmont (EB 38-0, Lisbon 34-12), and Highland (EB 54-0, Lisbon 48-8).
TALE OF THE TAPE:
Rushing – EB 309/3179 (43TD), Lisbon 253/1330 (24 TD)
Passing – EB 17/25 358yds (7TD), Lisbon 89/145 1230yds (12TD)
Points/Game – EB 45.8, Lisbon 33
Points Against/Game – EB 9.9, Lisbon 19.5
East Buchanan is the state leader in Rushing Yards.