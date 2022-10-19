Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

CALMAR – Friday, October 14, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers football team continues to play dominant football and improves to 7-1 on the year with an impressive 69-13 win over South Winneshiek (2-6).

1 2 3 4 T

Trending Food Videos