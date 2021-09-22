ELKADER – The East Buchanan Buccaneer cross country teams competed at the Central Invite in Elkader on September 16.
Noah Valenzuela continues to have a good sophomore season, finishing third overall in the boys’ race.
Boys’ Results
3. Noah Valenzuela 10 East Buchanan 18:06.6
24. Ben Hesner 11 East Buchanan 20:20.4
42. Sam Cook 11 East Buchanan 21:27.7
61. Jaden Peyton 11 East Buchanan 23:30.2
Girls’ Results
27. Lindsay Beyer 9 East Buchanan 26:19.7
54. Abigail Crawford 9 East Buchanan 29:27.9
The East Buchanan teams will compete at the Jesup Invitational on September 28.