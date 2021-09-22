Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ELKADER – The East Buchanan Buccaneer cross country teams competed at the Central Invite in Elkader on September 16.

Noah Valenzuela continues to have a good sophomore season, finishing third overall in the boys’ race.

Boys’ Results

3. Noah Valenzuela 10 East Buchanan 18:06.6

24. Ben Hesner 11 East Buchanan 20:20.4

42. Sam Cook 11 East Buchanan 21:27.7

61. Jaden Peyton 11 East Buchanan 23:30.2

Girls’ Results

27. Lindsay Beyer 9 East Buchanan 26:19.7

54. Abigail Crawford 9 East Buchanan 29:27.9

The East Buchanan teams will compete at the Jesup Invitational on September 28.

