JESUP – Tuesday, September 27, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers cross country teams were in action on Tuesday when they traveled to Jesup for a 28 team Invitational.
Junior harrier, Noah Valenzuela was top boys Buccaneer, finishing in 14th-place with a time of 17:19.0. Top girls Buccaneer runner went to sophomore Destiny Krum, who finished in 60th-place with a time of 22:49.0.
Both boys and girls teams finished in 19th-place.
60. Destiny Krum SO 22:49.0
73. Lindsay Beyer SO 23.20.3
126. Macy Kelchen FR 26:59.2
129. Kreighton Peck FR 27:05.7
131. Abigail Crawford SO 27:57.4
14. Noah Valenzuela JR 17:19.0
91. Hayden Nelson JR 19:22.8
93. Ben Hesner SR 19:23.7
123. Sammy Cook SR 20:24.9
132. Jaden Peyton SR 20:51.8
The East Buchanan cross country teams will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to West Delaware for a 24 team meet at Hart Ridge Golf Course. Starts at 415pm.