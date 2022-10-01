Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP – Tuesday, September 27, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers cross country teams were in action on Tuesday when they traveled to Jesup for a 28 team Invitational.

Junior harrier, Noah Valenzuela was top boys Buccaneer, finishing in 14th-place with a time of 17:19.0. Top girls Buccaneer runner went to sophomore Destiny Krum, who finished in 60th-place with a time of 22:49.0.

