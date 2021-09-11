SPRINGVILLE – The East Buchanan Buccaneer boys’ and girls’ cross country teams ran at the Springville Invitational on Tuesday, September 7. Top finisher for the Buccaneers was sophomore Noah Valenzuela. He took fourth overall (out of 55 runners) with a time of 18:51.5.
Girls’ Results
17. Lindsay Beyer FR East Buchanan 27:39.4
31. Abigail Crawford FR East Buchanan 32:27.9
Boys’ Results
4 3 Noah Valenzuela SO East Buchanan 18:51.5
19 17 Sammy Cook JR East Buchanan 21:20.5
20 18 Ben Hesner JR East Buchanan 21:25.0
32 30 Westin Moses FR East Buchanan 23:59.3
34 32 Jaden Peyton JR East Buchanan 24:37.5
Boys’ Team Points
1. Starmont 49
2. North Linn 69
3. Alburnett 89
4. East Buchanan 100
5. Edgewood-Colesburg 103
6. Isaac Newton Christian Academy 109
7. Springville 130
The East Buchanan boys’ and girls’ cross country teams will be at Starmont on Tuesday, September 14.