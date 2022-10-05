BELLEVUE – Friday, September 30, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers pounded out 459 yards rushing en route to a 44-13 District win over the Bellevue Comets last Friday night.
1 2 3 4 T
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
East Buch 12 8 24 0 44
Bellevue 7 0 6 0 13
Junior Hunter Bowers rushed for a team high 217 yards on 11 carries and junior Tanner Thurn racked up 158 yards on 20 carries as the Bucs road win makes then 5-1 on the year.
It was a closely contest game in the first quarter and only a 20-7 game at the half, but the Bucs broke it wide open in the 3rd quarter, scoring 24 points and putting this game away.
PASSING:
CMP/ATT YDS TD INT
Trystin Russell 2/2 17 0 0
RUSHING:
CAR YDS TD
Tod Dawes 1 3 0
Ryland Cornell 10 68 2
Trystin Russell 1 0 0
Hun. Bowers 11 217 2
Coltyn Torres 2 10 0
Cam. Graham 2 3 0
Tanner Thurn 20 158 2
RECEIVING:
REC YDS TD
Tanner Thurn 2 17 0
The Buccaneers are now 5-1 and sit second in District-4, behind North Linn (5-1), who is 5-0 in the district. The Bucs are 3-1 in the district. They will be at home on Friday when they host Clayton Ridge (1-5).
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
