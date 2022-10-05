Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

BELLEVUE – Friday, September 30, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers pounded out 459 yards rushing en route to a 44-13 District win over the Bellevue Comets last Friday night.

1 2 3 4 T

Tags

Trending Food Videos