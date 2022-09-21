Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ALBURNETT – Friday, September 16, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers are back in the top 10 in the Associated Press Iowa High School Football Polls; coming in at No. 9, after a 34-27 victory over the Class A, No. 6-ranked Alburnett Pirates on Friday night in Alburnett.

The Buccaneers racked up 428 yards of rushing on 58 carries to lead the attack.

