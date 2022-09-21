ALBURNETT – Friday, September 16, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers are back in the top 10 in the Associated Press Iowa High School Football Polls; coming in at No. 9, after a 34-27 victory over the Class A, No. 6-ranked Alburnett Pirates on Friday night in Alburnett.
The Buccaneers racked up 428 yards of rushing on 58 carries to lead the attack.
This was a game of one team throwing the ball and one team running the ball. Alburnett only had 18 rushing yards but threw the ball 19 times for 215 yards.
East Buchanan trailed this game at the half, 14-6, but dominated the third quarter, scoring 14 unanswered points to take a 20-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
There was little defense in the fourth frame as both teams would score twice, and the Buccaneers would hold on to a 34-27 win.
The Buccaneers had three guys rush for over 100 yards. Senior Ryland Cornell paced the Bucs with 161 yards on 17 carries. Junior Tanner Thurn had 25 carries for 143 yards and two touchdowns, while junior Hunter Bowers added 14 carries for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns. Bowers also had 1 catch for 25 yards and a score.
Junior quarterback Trystin Russell threw the ball only one time, but it was a big one, going 25 yards for a Bucs touchdown. Russell ran the ball one time for 1 yard.
Sophomore Cameron Graham had one carry for 2 yards.
Defensively, the Bucs had 3 sacks on the night. Sophomore Gavin Reck had 2 sacks while junior Cody Fox added one sack.
East Buchanan 6 0 14 14 34
The Buccaneers move to 3-1 on the season and will get back into District play with a home game against Maquoketa Valley (3-1) on Friday night. The Wildcats only loss came to Class 1A, No. 2-ranked West Branch (59-0).