Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

EB football Tanner Thurn 091422

Junior running back Tanner Thurn rushed for 158 yards in a Bucs 38-0 win over Starmont on September 9

WINTHROP – Friday, September 9, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers bounced back from a week 2 loss with an impressive shutout victory over the Starmont Stars (0-3) on Friday night in Winthrop.

The Buccaneers racked up 384 yards on the ground and junior Tanner Thurn had 158 of those on 15 carries en route to their 2nd win of the year.

Trending Food Videos