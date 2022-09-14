WINTHROP – Friday, September 9, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers bounced back from a week 2 loss with an impressive shutout victory over the Starmont Stars (0-3) on Friday night in Winthrop.
The Buccaneers racked up 384 yards on the ground and junior Tanner Thurn had 158 of those on 15 carries en route to their 2nd win of the year.
Junior Hunter Bowers also eclipsed the 100-yards mark with 113 yards rushing respectively. All that on just 3 carries. Senior Ryland Cornell added 9 touches for 65 yards and a score while sophomore Cameron Graham rushed 6 times for 43 yards and a touchdown. Thurn and Bowers each had one touchdown.
Quarterback Trystin Russell threw 4 times, completing 3 of those for 56 yards and a touchdown. Hunter Bowers had 2 catches for 46 yards and a score. Thurn added one catch for 10 yards.
Senior Noah Walthart had a sack for the Bucs and sophomore Gavin Reck let the team with 6.5 tackles including a fumble recovery and an interception. Ryland Cornell had 2 interceptions while Hunter added an interception of his own.
East Buchanan 14 16 8 0 38
The Buccaneers will be on the road this Friday when they travel to Class A, No. 7-ranked Alburnett. The Pirates are 3-0 with wins over North Linn, Pekin and Lisbon.
