EDGEWOOD – Monday, June 5, 2023: The Buccaneers softball team continue to battle even though they start 4 freshman and 4 sophomores. On Monday the Lady Bucs took on a very good Edgewood-Colesburg (10-5) team and stuck right with them till the bitter end.
Both games came right down to the wire, but East Buchanan would lose both games by the score of 7-6.
In game 1, the Lady Bucs scored 4 runs in the 6th-inning to tie the game at 6, but the Vikettes would walk it off with a run in the bottom of the 7th.
Eden Brady went the distance allowing 7 runs (3 earned) on 8 hits while striking out 6 batters and walking six. The defense was no help to Brady, committing 4 errors in the contest.
Offensively, sophomore Andelyn Cabalka went 2-4 with 2 RBI. Sophomore Cheyenne Beeh had 2 hits in 4 at-bats.
BOX SCORE: Andelyn Cabalka 2-4 2RBI, Sammi Isham 0-3, Eden Brady 1-3 2RUNS BB, Laynee Hogan 0-1 2RUNS 3BB SB, Adysin Carnicle 1-4, Ava Shannon 1-4 2RBI ROE, Elsie Flexsenhar 1-4 SB, Kreighton Peck 0-3 RUN BB, Cheyenne Beeh 2-4 RUN
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
E B 0 0 2 0 0 4 0 6
Ed-Co 1 1 1 1 2 0 1 7
Game 2 was much of the same with the Lady Bucs battling back from a 7-3 deficit to pull within 1 run in the sixth inning, but the Vikettes shut the door and win it 7-6.
Freshman Ava Shannon was in the circle for the Buccaneers going 6 innings and allowing 7 runs (5 earned) on 9 hits. Shannon walked 6 and didn’t strike out a batter.
Cabalka stays hot with 3 more hits in the second game including a double. Eden Brady went 3 for 3 with an RBI while Shannon knocked in 2 runs.
BOX SCORE: Andelyn Cabalka 3-5 RUN 2B SB, Sammi Isham 1-5 RUN, Eden Brady 3-3 2RUNS RBI, Laynee Hogan 1-3, Adysin Carnicle 0-4, Ava Shannon 1-4 2RBI, Elsie Flexsenhar 1-2 RUN BB, Kate Dolan 0-4, Cheyenne Beeh 0-3 BB ROE, Kreighton Peck RUN
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
E B 0 1 1 1 0 3 0 6
Ed-Co 0 1 2 4 0 0 0 7
“Andelyn (Cabalka) was terrific tonight both offensively and defensively,” said Head Coach Trent Robinson, “really proud of our pitching, if we could get some help defensively, these girls could be really good.”
East Buchanan moves to 4-6 on the year and was at Springville (3-11) on Tuesday for a doubleheader. Thursday the girls will be back home for a game against Class 2A, No. 12-ranked Alburnett (9-3). Look for these games in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.