GILBERTVILLE – Friday, June 24, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers traveled to Don Bosco for a one-day tournament and came away with a win over Don Bosco (14-4) and fell to Columbus Catholic (20-9).
In the first game of the day, the Buccaneers would hold off a late rally by the Don Bosco Dons to win by the score of 7-5.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
East Buch 2 3 1 1 0 0 0 7
Don Bosco 2 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
Senior Lara Fox went 7 strong surrendering just 3 earned runs on 10 hits and striking out 4.
The Buccaneers offense pounded out 12 hits including 3 hits from freshman Jamisin Gile and 2 hits apiece for seniors Lacy Anderegg and Lara Fox.
Laynee Hogan, Fr-CF 1 for 3, 2RBI, SF, ROE, SB
Lacy Anderegg, Sr-SS 2 for 3, RUN RBI, SAC
Eden Brady, So-2B 1 for 4, RUN, triple, RBI
Averiel Brady, Jr-1B 0 for 2, BB, SB
Andelyn Cabalka, Fr-C 1 for 3, RUN, triple, RBI
Kyara Pals, Sr-3B 1 for 3, RBI
Lara Fox, Sr-P 2 for 3, RUN,
Cheyenne Beeh, Fr-RF 1 for 3, RUN
Jamisin Gile, Fr-LF 3 for 3, 2RUNS, triple, RBI SB
In game 2, the Buccaneers ran into a very good Columbus Catholic team and strong Sailor pitching. East Buchanan would muster just one hit in the contest and fall 11-1.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
East Buch 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
Columbus 2 0 3 3 0 3 0 11
Sophomore Eden Brady was in the circle for the Buccaneers and surrendered 11 runs (4 earned) runs on 6 hits. The defense behind Brady was no help, committing 8 errors in the game.
Senior Lacy Anderegg had the lone hit for the Buccaneers.
WYOMING – Monday, June 27, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers softball team traveled to Midland High School to take on the Eagles (7-23). Senior Lara Fox would allow just one hit in the first game and strike out 14.
The Buccaneers would sweep the Eagles and win their 10th game in the last 11 games. The Bucs are playing well at the right time and now set their sights on postseason play.
In game 1, a big 6-run 5th inning propelled the Buccaneers to a 9-1 win.
GAME 1: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
East Buch 0 1 1 0 6 0 1 9
Midland 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
Senior Lara Fox was in the circle and pitches a 1-hitter, striking out 14 batters, walking 5. Sophomore Eden Brady had 3 hits for the Buccaneers and senior Kyara Pals added two hits of her own and drove in 2 runs.
Lauren Donlea, Sr-CF 1 for 3, RUN, triple, 2BB, SB
Lacy Anderegg, Sr-SS 0 for 4, BB
Eden Brady, So-2B 3 for 5, 2RUNS, 2SB
Averiel Brady, Jr-1B 1 for 3, 2RUNS, RBI, BB
Andelyn Cabalka, Fr-C 1 for 2, BB, HBP
Laynee Hogan, Fr-LF 1 for 2, RUN, RBI, 2BB
Kyara Pals, Sr-3B 2 for 4, 2RBI
Lara Fox, Sr-P 1 for 2, RUN, RBI, SAC, HBP
Cheyenne Beeh, Fr-RF 0 for 4, RBI
Jamisin Gile, FR-PR RUN
Kreighton Peck, 08-CR RUN
In game 2, sophomore Eden Brady was in the circle for the Buccaneers and went 7 strong innings, allowing 4 runs (2 earned) on just 3 hits, striking out 6 batters. Four errors by the defense kept innings alive and the Eagles in this one.
This was a pitcher’s duel, and the Buccaneers could only muster 4 hits in the game but figured out a way to win it 5-4.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
East Buch 0 0 4 1 0 0 0 5
Midland 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 4
Junior Averiel Brady knocked in 3 runs for the Buccaneers on a double.
Lauren Donlea, Sr-CF 1 for 4, RUN, SB
Lacy Anderegg, Sr-SS 0 for 2, RUN, 2BB
Eden Brady, So-P 1 for 3, RUN BB
Averiel Brady, Jr-1B 1 for 4, RUN, double, 3RBI
Andelyn Cabalka, Fr-C 1 for 2, BB
Laynee Hogan, Fr-LF 0 for 2, SAC, ROE
Kyara Pals, Sr-3B 0 for 2, SAC
Lara Fox, Sr-2B 0 for 2, RUN, BB, SB
Jamisin Gile, Fr-RF 0 for 3
The East Buchanan Buccaneers are now 13-13 on the season and will play their 1st-round Regional game on Friday night against Dunkerton (1-15). This game will be played in Winthrop.
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.