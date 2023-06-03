WINTHROP – Thursday, June 1, 2023: The East Buchanan softball team played host the Class 1A, No. 4-ranked North Linn Lynx (9-1) on Thursday for a doubleheader.
Both games were close throughout – until the 7th inning. Game 1 was a 7-1 ballgame going into the 7th when North Linn exploded for 14 runs and win 21-1.
In game 2, same story, different game. The Lady Bucs battled the highly ranked Lynx – until the 7th inning. 5 runs in the 7th by North Linn and they would win it 11-0.
The scores don’t tell the tale as the young Lady Bucs played hard, but the inexperience of this young team reared its ugly head, and several errors were costly.
In game 1 the Bucs had to face All-State pitcher Ellie Flanagan, who struck out 13 and gave up just 2 hits. Sophomore Andelyn Cabalka and freshman Sammi Isham collected the hits. Cabalka had a double.
Freshman Ava Shannon was in the circle for the Lady Bucs and pitched well – until the collapse in the 7th inning where the defense behind her let her down.
In game 2, junior Eden Brady took the ball for East Buchanan and had good command, striking out 8 batters and walking just 3. Brady took the loss but pitched well as errors were costly.
Cabalka went 1-3 and Shannon was 1-3. Isham added a single.
This is the best team they are going to face all year. One of those days where you move on and learn from it. This is a very young team, and they will get better with experience.
The girls will be at Central today for a tournament and back home on Monday to take on Tri-Rivers foe Maquoketa Valley.