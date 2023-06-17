CLARENCE – Thursday, June 15, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers softball team traveled over to North Cedar on Thursday for a Tri-Rivers battle.
In game 1, the Bucs committed 5 errors behind the strong pitching of freshman Ava Shannon and come away with a 6-2 loss.
Shannon went 6 solid innings, giving up just 3 earned runs on 5 hits. She struck out 2 and walked 2.
Andelyn Cabalka continues her strong sophomore season, collecting 2 hits and driving in a run on a double. Freshman Elsie Flexsenhar went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
BOX SCORE:Andelyn Cabalka 2-4 2B RBI, Sammi Isham 0-3, Eden Brady 0-3, Layne Hogan 0-3, Adysin Carnicle 0-2 RUN BB, Elsie Flexsenhar 1-3 RUN RBI, Kate Dolan 1-3, Kreighton Peck 0-3, Cheyenne Beeh 1-2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
East Buch 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2
North Cedar 2 0 1 1 0 2 0 6
In game 2, the Lady Bucs wasted little time jumping all over Knights pitching, scoring 6 runs in the top of the first inning en route to a big 15-2 win. East Buchanan had 18 hits in this contest.
Junior Eden Brady was terrific in the circle for the Buccaneers, giving up just 2 earned runs in 7 innings of work. Brady gave up just 5 hits and struck out 10. She gets the win and improves to 3-6 on the season. Brady has 65 strikeouts in just 55 innings pitched this season.
Brady also had a good game at the plate, collecting 3 hits, scoring 2 runs, and driving in 2 runs. Brady is batting .385 this season. Freshman Sammi Isham also had 3 hits including a double and knocked in 3 runs. Flexsenhar went 3 for 5 with 2 RBI.
BOX SCORE: Andelyn Cabalka 2-6 2RUNS ROE 2SB, Sammi Isham 3-6 3RUNS 2B 3RBI SB, Eden Brady 3-6 2RUNS 2RBI, Laynee Hogan 1-5 2RUNS RBI BB 2SB, Adysin Carnicle 2-5 RUN 2RBU 2ROE, Elsie Flexsenhar 3-5 2B 2RBI BB SB, Kate Dolan 1-3 RUN 2BB, Ava Shannon 1-3 2RUNS RBI 2BB, Cheyenne Beeh 2-5 RUN ROE, Grace Anton RUN RBI
The Lady Bucs move to 6-12 on the season and will be at Central City (17-8) on Monday.