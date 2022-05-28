WINTHROP – Monday, May 23, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneer softball team started the 2022 campaign on Monday with a double-header against Springville.
The Lady Bucs would drop two games to the Orioles by the scores of 11-0 and 8-5.
In game 1 the Bucs only mustered 2 hits. Senior shortstop Lacy Anderegg and freshman designated hitter Andelyn Cabalka had singles.
Sophomore Eden Brady went 7 innings for the Bucs, scattering 13 hits and striking out 5.
In game 2 senior Lara Fox was in the circle for the Lady Bucs, giving up just 6 hits and 4 earned runs. Fox would strike out 8 batters and walk 6.
Senior Lauren Donlea was 2 for 3 and scored 2 runs, while freshman Andelyn Cabalka added two hits of her own, going 2 for 3. One of her hits was a homerun.
Eden Brady had 2 RBI’s and senior Kyara Pals knocked in a run.
ALBURNETT – Thursday, May 26, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers traveled to Alburnett on Thursday for two games with the Pirates (3-0).
Two very competitive games, but the Lady Bucs came up short in both contests, losing 13-6 and 5-0.
In game 1 sophomore Eden Brady took the ball for East Buchanan and went 6 strong innings, giving up 11 hits.
Lauren Donlea hit a bomb and went 1 for 4, scoring 2 runs and knocking in 2 runs. Lacy Anderegg was 1 for 4 and Eden Brady had a single.
Kyara Pals had a great game going 3 for 3 with 2 doubles and 2 RBI. Freshman Laynee Hogan added 2 doubles and scored a run. Andelyn Cabalka was 2 for 3 and had 1 RBI.
In game 2 the Bucs were shutout collecting only 3 hits in the game. Donlea, Hogan and Averiel Brady had the hits for the Bucs.
Lara Fox went 6 strong innings, giving up just 6 hits and striking out 3.
The girls will be back home on Tuesday night when they host Calamus-Wheatland (0-2) for two games.
