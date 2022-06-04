WINTHROP – Tuesday, May 31, 2022: The East Buchanan softball team gets in the ‘wins’ column with a sweep of Calamus-Wheatland (1-3) on Tuesday night. The Bucs would win 7-4 and 3-1.
In game 1, East Buchanan would take and early 3-1 lead, but the Warriors would storm back to re-take the lead in the 5th inning 4-3. But a big 6th inning by the Lady Bucs would put this game away and the first win of the year for the girls, 7-4.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Cal-Wheat 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 4
East Buchanan 0 2 1 0 0 4 0 7
Sophomore Eden Brady would take the ball for the Lady Bucs and go the distance, scattering 10 hits over 7 innings and striking out four batters and giving up 4 earned runs.
Freshman Cheyenne Beeh would knock in two runs on a single and Eden Brady, senior Kyara Pals, and senior Lara Fox would have the other 3 RBI.
AB R H RBI BB SB SO
Lauren Donlea, SR-CF 4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Eden Brady, SO-P 2 1 1 1 2 0 0
Laynee Hogan, FR-SS 3 2 1 0 1 0 1
Kyara Pals, SR-3B 3 0 1 1 1 0 1
Lara Fox, SR-2B 3 0 1 1 1 1 1
Averiel Brady, JR-C 2 1 1 0 2 0 1
Andelyn Cabalka, FR 4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cheyenne Beeh, FR 3 0 1 2 0 0 1
It was a pitcher’s duel in game 2, as Senior Lara Fox went 7 strong innings allowing just 3 hits and striking out 3 batters. She allowed just 1 earned run.
Junior backstop, Averiel Brady was the star at the plate for the Lady Bucs, going 2 for 3 and driving in a run. Senior center fielder, Lauren Donlea went 1 for 3 with a double, driving in a run and stealing a base. Eden Brady was 1 for 3 and scored a run. Freshman Andelyn Cabalka was 1 for 3 and an RBI.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Cal-Wheat 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
East Buchanan 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 3
“They were 2 good wins for us,” said Head Coach Marcy Fox, “I credit our defense. Everything was clicking! Our bats were strong, but we have a lot of girls that need to be hitting more.”
CENTRAL CITY – Thursday, June 2, 2022: The Lady Bucs traveled to Central City on Thursday for a Tr-Rivers Conference double-header and would drop a pair to the Wildcats (9-2) by scores of 12-0 and 4-3.
In game one, freshman Laynee Hogan would get the lone hit for the Lady Bucs as this one would end after 5 innings.
In game 2, East Buchanan was up to the test against a very good Wildcats team. This was a 3-2 Bucs lead going into the 6th, but a run in each of the last two innings, including a walk off hit, would win it for the Wildcats.
Senior Lara Fox pitched well for the Bucs, going the distance and scattering 7 hits, striking out 4.
Senior Lauren Donlea was 3 for 4, including a double, scoring a run. Senior Lacy Anderegg knocked in 2 runs with a triple. Freshman Jamison Gile was perfect at the plate, going 3 for 3 and scoring 2 runs. Sophomore Eden Brady went 1 for 3.
East Buchanan moves to 2-6 on the year and will be at Central Elkader (0-3) today.
