WINTHROP – Thursday, June 23, 2022: The Buccaneers softball team in hitting stride at the right time and credit good pitching and timely hitting in the 7 game winning streak.
Senior Lara Fox went 7 innings, scattering just 3 hits along the way and giving up just one earned run. Fox struck out 3 in a Buccaneers 7-1 win over Maquoketa Valley (6-13).
Offensively, the Bucs had 9 hits, led by seniors Lacy Anderegg and Lara Fox, who had 2 hits apiece.
Lauren Donlea, Sr-CF 1 for 3, RUN, BB
Lacy Anderegg, Sr-SS 2 for 4, RUN, RBI
Eden Brady, So-2B 1 for 3, SAC
Averiel Brady, Jr-1B 0 for 2, RUN, RBI, BB
Andelyn Cabalka, Fr-C 1 for 3, double, RBI
Kyara Pals, Sr-3B 1 for 3, RUN,
Laynee Hogan, FR-LF 1 for 2, RUN, RBI , BB
Lara Fox, Sr-P 2 for 3
Cheyenne Beeh, FR-RF 0 for 3, RUN, ROE
Kreighton Peck, 08-CR RUN
GAME 1: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
MV 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
EB 0 2 0 1 2 2 0 7
In game 2, the Buccaneers jumped all over Wildcats pitching, scoring 6 runs in the first inning. Sophomore Eden Brady went 7 strong innings, surrendering just 3 runs (2 earned) off 5 hits, striking out 3 batters.
Freshman backstop, Andelyn Cabalka was 3 for 3 with an RBI. Freshman Cheyenne Beeh added 2 hits and knocked in 2.
Lauren Donlea 1 for 4, RUN, BB, SB
Lacy Anderegg 1 for 5, SF
Eden Brady 1 for 4, RUN, double
Averiel Brady 1 for 4, RUN, ROE
Andelyn Cabalka 3 for 3, RBI, BB, 2SB
Kyara Pals 1 for 2, 2RUNS, SAC, BB, ROE, SB
Laynee Hogan 1 for 1, 2RUNS, RBI, 3BB
Lara Fox 1 for 4, RUN, 2RBI
Cheyenne Beeh 2 for 3, RUN, 2RBI, BB
Kreighton Peck 2RUNS, SB
GAME 2: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
MV 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 3
EB 6 0 2 0 1 2 0 11
East Buchanan moves to 10-12 on the season and is at the Don Bosco tournament this weekend, which starts on Friday morning. Look for these games in next week’s paper.
