WINTHROP – Friday, February 3, 2023: On Friday night the Buccaneers hosted Calamus-Wheatland (7-13). A big second half by the Warriors turned a 4-point halftime game into a 71-51 defeat of the Bucs.
No stats were available.
WINTHROP – Friday, February 4, 2023: The Buccaneers returned to the court on Saturday night for an out-of-conference tilt against Clarksville (8-11).
After trailing by 9 points after the first quarter, the Bucs answered right back with a big second period and tied this game up 21-21 at the half.
This game stayed close throughout the second half, but in the end the Buccaneers pulled out a 49-41 win.
No stats were available come press time.
The Bucs are now 10-10 on the season and 6-7 in the Tri-Rivers-West Conference. The Buccaneers get to 10 wins for the first time since the 2008-2009 season (19-2).
