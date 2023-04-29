MANCHESTER – Thursday, April 27, 2023: The East Buchanan boys golf team shot an impressive 167 en route to a 34-shot victory at Hart Ridge Golf Course on Thursday.
Senior Ben Hesner was medalist with a 40 while junior Hayden Nelson also shot a 40. Senior Owen Reck carded 43 and Noah Valenzuela shot a 44. Senior Sam Cook had a 47 and sophomore Nathan Crawford came in with a 48.
Team Scores:
East Buchanan 167
Easton Valley 201
Maquoketa Valley 224
The boys were back in action on Friday with a home meet against Calamus-Wheatland. Look for those results in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal.