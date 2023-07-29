WINTHROP – Anytime there is change – there is the period of getting use to that change. Both the East Buchanan baseball team and the softball team saw changes in leadership over the summer and the adjustment takes time.
The Bucs baseball team welcomed Thomas Crawford as the new head coach and with the talent that came along with it, the change was minimal other than getting acclimated to coach Crawford’s style of play.
The boys started with a split in the first series of the season but swept Springville to start the season strong. After a two-game losing streak to two ranked teams, the Bucs went 9-2 in their next 11 games. A three-game skid toward the end of the season with losses to North Linn and Nevada saw their record go to 11-9 but would win twice in the final week before dropping a very close district game to North Linn.
13-10 record for this team is exceptional based on the number of youngsters that were playing varsity ball. Three eighth graders started for the Bucs the entire season and all three had nice seasons. Keenan Pals started 23 games for the Bucs and hit .265 and led the team with 6 doubles. Brady Hogan started 23 games and batted .254. Backstop Brady Van Scoyoc hit an impressive .301 and led the Bucs with 27 RBI’s and was named to the Tri-Rivers West Conference 2nd-team.
The talented group of seniors were the core to the successful year that the Bucs had. Jaden Peyton, Ryland Cornell, Gram Erickson, and Chance Beeh. Cornell batted .343 and was a voted on to the 2nd-team Tri-Rivers West Conference team. Gram Erickson had a nice season leading the Bucs pitching staff with 5 wins and 2 losses. He had a 1.89 ERA and was voted on to the Tri-Rivers West Conference 2nd-team.
Sophomore Will Hansen was the ‘do everything’ type of player for the Bucs leading the team with a .375 average and also led the team with 44 innings pitched, compiling a 4-4 record while striking out 53 batters.
Next season the Bucs have to replace the group of seniors, but with the talent they have coming back they should be very competitive. Besides Hansen, coach Crawford will be looking for someone to step to a pitching role. Other than Hansen, Van Scoyoc saw 5 innings and Pals pitched 3. Junior Tanner Thurn had 1 inning of action.
The Bucs 2023 softball season also had a change of leadership as long-time coach Marcy Fox steps down. New head coach Trent Robinson steps in for his first year of coaching and inherited a team of youngsters with no seniors on the team.
Like the boys’ team, the girls team played a lot of eighth graders, freshmen, and sophomores and were led by the lone junior Eden Brady.
A 4-2 start to the season looked promising for this young and inexperienced group, but an 8-game losing streak followed. In their defense, they were playing 3 ranked teams in that stretch.
With inexperience comes mistakes – and the girls had 88 errors on the season which resulted in 86 unearned runs. But with inexperience comes learning and the girls got better on the defensive side of the ball the more they played.
After that 4-2 start, the girls would only win 2 more games in a loaded Tri Rivers Conference that saw 5 ranked teams throughout the season and 2 state tournament qualifiers — Not to mention North Linn winning the Class 1A title.
Junior Eden Brady was the leader of this team and was named to the Tri-Rivers West Conference 2nd-team after batting .375 on the year. Brady also started 12 games in the circle for the Lady Bucs and compiled a 3.42 ERA, striking out 73 batters. She will return for her senior year, and I look for her to have an exceptional year.
Sophomore Andelyn Cabalka is an athlete. After medaling in the long jump in track – and placing at the girls wrestling state tournament – Cabalka quietly had a nice season on the diamond. Her .306 average was second best on the team. She hits the ball hard and I look for her to make the all-conference team in the next two seasons.
Freshman Ava Shannon was asked to pitch a lot of innings, starting 12 games. Stat wise, not a good season, but when you look at the experience she gained, look for Shannon to be stronger and more knowledgeable about the game and pitching next season. She may be the go-to pitcher for the Bucs next year.
Sophomore Laynee Hogan batted .283 on the season and is probably the most talented in the young group of girls. An outstanding basketball player — she could also be an outstanding softball player if she focuses on softball during the softball season. I see her (along with Brady) as the leader of this group and the youngsters look up to her.
Coach Robinson started 5 freshmen most the season and the girls gained valuable experience along the way. Along with Shannon, Elsie Flexsenhar, Sammi Isham, Kreighton Peck, and Kate Dolan. Sophomores Adysin Carnicle and Cheyenne Beeh also started 23 games.
The future is bright for the Lady Bucs as long as they stick together and play for each other.