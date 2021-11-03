LISBON – The East Buchanan Buccaneers survive and advance in a low scoring affair last Friday night in Lisbon as the Class A, No. 7-ranked Buccaneers knocked off the hosting No. 4-ranked Lions by a score of 12-8.
“What a great atmosphere for football last Friday night,” said Head Coach Jerry Alden, “I really thought our kids did a great job preparing all week for a very tough Lisbon team on the road and they came out and played a great game.”
It was a defensive battle on a cold and windy night, but the Bucs defense stood tall, creating 2 turnovers and wreaking havoc in the Lions backfield, sacking the quarterback twice and registering 5 tackles for loss.
“Lisbon is a team that won their district and has been ranked in the top 5 all year,” added Alden, “so we knew we would have to play a physical game especially up front on defense because they had so many skill guys to account for.”
Although the score was close, this game was all Bucs as Lisbon could get nothing going the entire game and the only score for the Lions was a blocked punt for a touchdown with 6 minutes to go in the half.
East Buchanan gave up a total of 99 yards to the Lions, who came into the contest averaging 352 yards and 32 points a game.
“Defensively I think this was by far the best we have played all year shutting down a very potent offense and holding them to very few yards and just kept coming up with big plays when we needed them,” said Alden.
Offensively, it was tough sledding for the Bucs on a wet field, as the offensive lineman had a hard time getting their cleats in the ground. But the Bucs struck first on a Keaton Kelly touchdown pass to Hunter Bowers with 1:31 to play in the first quarter. The 2-point conversion failed and the Bucs led 6-0.
“Offensively we got on the scoreboard first to go up 6-0 and we really had a lot of momentum,” said Alden, “but Lisbon did a good job of slowing us up and not giving up the big runs we have been getting the last few games — so we just had to stay patient in what we do.”
Lisbon blocked a punt midway through the 2nd quarter and returned it for a Lions touchdown and with 6:15 to play in the half, Lisbon led 8-6.
Lisbon would intercept the Bucs on their next possession, but the defense forced a 3 and out and the Bucs took over on their own 22 yard line with 3:43 to play before halftime.
Things got a little interesting when a big pass play to Bowers was then fumbled and recovered by the Lions, but on the very next play, fumbled it right back to the Bucs who took over on the Lions 25 yard line. Sophomore Tanner Thurn had a nice run down to the 15, but on the next play the Lions sacked Kelly back at the 27 yard line. Drive stalled out and the game went to the half, 8-6.
This was a game of punts, but the Bucs got on the board again with 21 seconds left in the 3rd quarter on a touchdown run by senior Adam Hackett. 2-point conversion failed and the score was 12-8, Bucs going into the fourth quarter.
The defense won this game in the fourth quarter with their physicality and dominated the line of scrimmage.
“Our guys are playing with a lot of confidence right now,” said Alden, “but at the same time they know we can get better as a team as long as we stay focused on the task at hand because at the end of the day we can only control what we do and how we play.”
With the win Friday night, and a North Linn loss to Wapsie Valley, the Buccaneers will host the quarterfinal matchup with the Warriors for the right to go to the state semifinals at the UNI Dome.
“I can guarantee you Wapsie will have a huge fan base at the game so I hope all of buccaneer nation is ready to go,” concluded Alden, “because it will be an electric type football atmosphere in Winthrop Friday night.”
PASSING:
Kelly, Keaton SR 3/7 84yds TD INT
RUSHING:
Kelly, Keaton SR 4/6yds
Hackett, Adam SR 20/69yds TD
Williams, Connor SR 3/8yds
Thurn, Tanner SO 11/38yds
RECEIVING:
Bowers, Hunter SO 3/84yds TD
TALE OF THE TAPE
EB WV
29.4 PTS FOR 20.5
12.5 PTS Against 9.8
3227 Rushing Yds 1768
482 Passing Yds 762
COMMON OPPONENTS
EB WV
28-14 Alburnett 28-6
0-20 North Linn 7-6