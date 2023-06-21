CENTRAL CITY – Monday, June 19, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers baseball team traveled to Central City on Monday night and come away with a sweep to run their modest winning streak to 4 games.
In game 1, the Wildcats (3-15) took a 3-1 lead into the 4th inning, but that’s when the Buccaneer bats came alive and with a 4 spot, then scored in every inning following to win 10-5.
Senior Jaden Peyton got the start on the mound for the Bucs and gave up 2 earned runs on 4 hits in 3 innings of work. Peyton struck out 3 and walked 3, hitting 2 batters. Eighth-grader Brady Van Scoyoc came on in relief and pitched well allowing just 4 hits and 2 runs (zero earned). Van Scoyoc struck out 6 and walked 2 in 4 innings and gets the win.
Senior Ryland Cornell went 3 for4 at the plate and drove in a run. Sophomore Will Hansen had 3 hits including a double and Peyton added 2 hits.
BOX SCORE: Will Hansen 3-5, 2RUNS 2B RBI, Keenan Pals 0-3 2RUNS RBI SAC BB 2ROE 3SB, Ryland Cornell 3-4 RUN RBI BB ROE SB, Brady Van Scoyoc 1-3 RBI 2BB SB, Tanner Thurn 0-2 RUN RBI 3BB SB, Jaden Peyton 2-4 RUN BB, Chance Beeh 1-3 RUN BB SB, Brady Hogan 0-3 RUN RBI BB, Gram Erickson 0-4 RUN RBI ROE
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
EB 1 0 0 4 1 2 2 10
CC 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 5
In game 2, Senior Gram Erickson went 5 strong innings allowing just 2 hit and no runs and gets the win 7-0. Erickson struck out 3 and walked 1, hitting 2 batters. Eighth-grader Keenan Pals came on in relief and gave up just 1 hit in 2 innings of work. Pals struck out 4 and walked 1.
Brady Van Scoyoc drove in 3 runs for the Bucs and eight hitters had at least one hit. Erickson went 2 for 4.
BOX SCORE: Will Hansen 1-3 2RUNS 2BB, Keenan Pals 1-3 2RUNS BB, Ryland Cornell 1-2 RUN RBI 2BB ROE, Brady Van Scoyoc 1-3 3RBI BB, Tanner Thurn 1-3 RBI HBP, Jaden Peyton 1-4, Chance Beeh 0-3 HBP, Brady Hogan 1-4 RUN, Gram Erickson 2-4 RUN
Gram Erickson is 4-1 on the season with a 1.40 ERA. Sophomore Will Hansen is batting .391 on the season and Brady Van Scoyoc is batting .380.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
EB 2 2 0 0 0 3 0 7
CC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
The Bucs move to 10-6 on the season and 8-3 in the Tri Rivers-West Division. The boys will be home on Thursday for a single game with Calamus-Wheatland (4-15). Look for this game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.