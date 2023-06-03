WINTHROP – Tuesday, May 30, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers baseball team moves to 5-3 on the season with a doubleheader sweep of the Starmont Stars (4-4).
Game 1, the Bucs scored a lone run in the bottom of the fourth and rode the pitching of sophomore Will Hansen to a shutout 1-0 win.
Hansen went 5 innings, giving up just 1 hit and striking out 7. Hansen worked around 8 walks to get his second win of the season (2-1). Senior Ryland Cornell came on in relief to pick up his first save of the season.
Eighth-grader Brady Van Scoyoc had a double in 3 at-bats and sophomore Will Hansen went 1 for 3 with a double. Senior Jaden Peyton singled and Chance Beeh singled. Senior Gram Erickson went 1 for 3. Cornell singled and walked.
BOX SCORE: Keenan Pals 0-3, Tanner Thurn 0-3, Ryland Cornell 1-2 BB SB, Brady Van Scoyoc 1-3 2B, Chance Beeh 1-3 RUN, Will Hansen 1-3 2B, Jaden Peyton 1-3, Gram Erickson 1-2, Brady Hogan 0-2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Starmont 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
East Buch 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
Game 2, the Bucs scored 2 runs in the first inning and took 5-2 lead going into the 7th, holding on for a 5-4 win.
Brady Van Scoyoc drove in 4 runs on 2 hits and a sacrifice fly. Jaden Peyton had an RBI on a double while Tanner Thurn went 1 for 4 with 2 runs scored.
Gram Erickson started for the Bucs and went 6 innings scattering just 4 hits and giving up 4 runs (2 earned). He struck out 2 and walked 5. Erickson moves to 2-0 on the season. Senior Chance Beeh came on in relief in the 7th and gave up just 2 hits and struck out 2 for the save.
BOX SCORE: Keenan Pals 0-4, Tanner Thurn 1-4 2RUNS, 2ROE, Ryland Cornell 0-2 2RUNS 2BB ROE, Brady Van Scoyoc 2-3 RUN 4RBI SF, Chance Beeh 0-2 BB ROE, Will Hansen 0-3 ROE, Jaden Peyton 1-3 2B RBI ROE, Gram Erickson 0-3, Brady Hogan 0-2 BB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Starmont 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 4
East Buch 2 0 1 0 2 0 0 5
The Bucs will be at Edgewood-Colesburg on Monday for a Tri-Rivers doubleheader. Look for those games in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal.