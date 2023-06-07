EDGEWOOD – Monday, June 5, 2023: The East Buchanan Buccaneers baseball team traveled to Edgewood-Colesburg on Monday for a Tri-Rivers Conference doubleheader.
Both games went down to the final inning, but the Bucs come up short and lose game 1 by the score of 4-2 and game 2 by the score of 7-6.
In game 1, the Bucs battled back from a 4-0 deficit, scoring 2 runs in the top of the 7th inning and making it interesting, but the Vikings hold on to the 4-2 win.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
E B 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2
Ed-Co 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 4
In game 2, again the Bucs would battle back, trailing 4-0 early the Bucs scored 4 runs in the 4th-inning and added another in the 5th to take a 5-4 lead. The Vikings would tie it up at 6 going into the 7th inning and walk it off with a run, winning 7-6.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
E B 0 0 0 4 1 1 0 6
Ed-Co 4 0 1 0 1 0 1 7
No stats available come press time.
The Buccaneers are now 5-5 on the season and will host North Cedar (0-10) on Thursday. Look for that game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.