WINTHROP – Class A’s 10th-ranked East Buchanan Buccaneers (Des Moines Register) were all business on Friday night as they dismantled the Bellevue Comets (3-3) in district action, 48-7.
“I thought this was probably the best game we have played all year,” said Head Coach Jerry Alden, “and to hold Bellevue to one score with the high-powered offense that they have is just a credit to our defense as well as our offense because we ran a lot of plays eating up a lot of clock keeping their offense off the field.”
The Buccaneer defense was solid, holding Bellevue to only 191 yards of total offense, while the Bucs ran 55 plays and tallied 399 yards of total offense to keep the Comets’ high-powered offense off the field. Time of possession was almost doubled by running the ball 52 times for 375 yards.
Coach Alden also expressed that in the last 3 weeks, the team has had great practices all week long and it is transitioning over to games.
“We have been much more focused on attention to detail, and our confidence is running high right now,” added Coach Alden. “I think these guys know we have a pretty good football team, but they also know we have room to get much better on both sides of the ball and they continue to do just that.”
East Buchanan got on the board first, taking their first possession 51 yards on 12 run plays, capped off by a 14-yard Chase Fults touchdown run with 3:58 to play in the first quarter.
The defense stifled the Comets on their next possession, forcing a punt, which was downed at the Buc 1-yard line. On the third play from scrimmage, junior Brody Blad broke loose for a 45-yard run, taking the ball to midfield. At the end of the first quarter the Bucs led 8-0.
Senior Adam Hackett got in on the action, rushing the ball 7 consecutive times, matriculating the ball down to the 6-yard line. After a holding call backed them up 10 yards, senior quarterback Keaton Kelly completed a 16-yard pass, on 4th and 16 to sophomore Hunter Bowers for an East Buchanan touchdown. With 7:04 to play in the half, the Buccaneers would lead 16-0.
The Comets ran 9 plays on the pursuing kickoff and, on 4th and 11, they came up empty, turning the ball back over to the Bucs on their own 49. On the Bucs’ next drive, it was Hackett right, Hackett left, then Hackett for 45 yards and an East Buchanan touchdown. After a failed 2-point conversion the score was now 22-0 with 2:44 to play in the second quarter.
A Hunter Bowers interception on the next Comet possession gave the ball to the Bucs at the Bellevue 39-yard line. Three plays later, Hackett would break loose again, scoring from 33 yards out with 26 seconds to play in the half. The halftime score was 28-0.
It took one play for the Bucs to score opening the third quarter. Sophomore Tanner Thurn raced 44 yards for a Buc touchdown and after the 2-point conversion, the score was 36-0.
Bellevue got on the board with 10:48 to play in the third on a 50-yard touchdown pass and catch. Score Bucs 36, Comets 7.
East Buchanan would start the fourth quarter with a run of 16 yards and a score by Tanner Thurn, making it 42-7 with 11:52 left in the game.
The Bucs added a late touchdown with 54 seconds to play on a 9-yard run by senior Aiden Cook to make the final score 48-7.
“It is fun just watching our confidence grow each day,” said Alden, “and the energy level is just contagious as these guys are competing every day and its showing on the scoreboard.”
Keaton Kelly was 2 for 3 on the night for 24 yards and a score.
RUSHING STATS
Att Yds Avg TD
Hackett 23 133 5.8 2
Thurn 4 69 17.3 2
Blad 2 59 29.5 0
Hansen 6 37 6.2 0
Fults 6 35 5.8 1
Williams 9 28 3.1 0
Cook 2 14 7 1
RECEIVING STATS
Rec Yds Avg TD
Bowers 1 16 16 1
Williams 1 8 8 0
The second-place Buccaneers move to 5-1 on the season and have a little cushion between them and third-place Clayton Ridge and Bellevue, who are 3-3.
As for Clayton Ridge coming up, Coach Alden says this is just like every week…another tough district game with this one being on the road against a team loaded with seniors.
“So we will have to be at our best to come out with a win,” said Alden.
North Linn has clinched the district title with their win last Friday night, so now it is a battle between East Buchanan, Clayton Ridge, Bellevue, and Starmont for the second through fourth place qualifiers. In Class A, the top 4 in each district qualify for the postseason.
“For us, our focus is on Clayton Ridge,” concluded Alden, “because out of all the teams, we know we control our own destiny as long as we win, and that’s our No. 1 goal.”