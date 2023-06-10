WINTHROP – Thursday, June 8, 2023: A good night for the Buccaneer bats on Thursday as they pound out 10 hits in 4 innings en route to a 18-0 win over North Cedar.
Senior Gram Erickson and junior Tanner Thurn combined for a game shortened no-hitter allowing just 3 baserunners combined. Erickson struck out 8 batters over 3 innings and Thurn struck out 2 in 1 inning.
Senior Ryland Cornell collected two hits including a homerun, driving in 4 runs. Erickson had 2 hits including a triple and knocked in 3. Eighth-grader Keenan Pals went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI.
BOX SCORE: Will Hansen 0-1 RUN 2BB SB, Tanner Thurn 1-4 2RUNS 2B RBI 2ROE 2SB, Brady Van Scoyoc 1-4 RUN 3RBI, Chance Beeh 1-2 2RUNS BB SB, Ryland Cornell 2-2 3RUNS 3B HR 4RBI BB SB, Keenan Pals 2-3 2RUNS 2RBI 2SB, Jaden Peyton 1-3 2RUNS ROE, Logan Yearous 0-2 2RUNS BB, Gram Erickson 2-3 2RUNS 3B 3RBI ROE SB, Nathan Crawford 0-1 RBI, Tod Dawes RUN
1 2 3 4 T
North Cedar 0 0 0 0 0
East Buch 1 12 5 0 18
The boys move to 6-5 on the season and will be home on Monday hosting Tri-Rivers foe Maquoketa Valley (6-5).